NBA Announces New All-Star Game Tournament Format

Dec 17, 2024, 2:27 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA announced a new format for the 2025 All-Star Game featuring a four-team tournament to crown the winner.

All-Star weekend will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, February 14-16.

NBA Announces New All-Star Game Tournament

For the first time, the NBA will stage a four-team, three-game tournament featuring 24 All-Stars and the winner of the Rising Stars Tournament.

The 24 NBA All-Stars will be split into three eight-player teams via a draft conducted by TNT basketball analysts Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith.

Those three teams, plus the winning roster from the NBA Rising Stars tournament, named for WNBA legend Candace Parker, will then compete in a three-game tournament to crown one ultimate winner.

The eight players on the winning roster will receive $125,000, the runner-up will receive $50,000, while the third and fourth-place roster players will receive $25,000 each.

The All-Star selection process will remain unchanged with fans (50 percent), current players (25 percent), and media (25 percent) combining to select the top five players from each conference.

NBA coaches will select seven more players from each conference to complete the All-Star roster.

All-Star voting will begin on December 19 at 8 a.m. MT and conclude on January 20 at 9:59 p.m. MT.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops, on Instagram @BensHoops, or on BlueSky

