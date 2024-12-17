Utah man sentenced for fraudulently collecting over half a million in disability benefits

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $560,000 back to the Social Security Administration after pleading guilty to fraudulently collecting 13 years of disability benefits, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

The DOJ identified 49-year-old Robert Anthony Monsen from Herriman and said the sentencing comes after he pleaded guilty to theft of public money back in September.

“Monsen collected SSA disability and Medicare benefits for the period of September 2010 to November 2023, claiming severe back injuries that rendered him unable to work,” the release said. “However, he worked several jobs – including active work for the bail bonds, security, and restaurant businesses.”

The release said Monsen concealed his income from the Social Security Administration by routing his paychecks through an LLC set up in somebody else’s name.

Court documents said Monsen continued receiving monthly benefits of $1,981, as well as even though he was required to report improvements to his health to the Social Security Administration. The press release said he eventually received a total of $561,050.70 in funds “set aside for some of society’s most vulnerable members.”

“Mr. Monsen not only fraudulently obtained over half a million dollars from taxpayers, but he took benefits reserved from individuals who cannot work due to a severe medical condition,” said U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins.

The press release said that while Monsen was receiving these funds, he took vacations and enjoyed time on the beach, and even “(assisted) fighters inside the ring at a mixed martial arts event.”

In addition to spending 18 months in prison, Monsen will be required to pay back the entire $560,000, as well as undergo a three-year supervised release.