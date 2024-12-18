Dash cam captures moment driver makes u-turn on I-15 in Lehi

LEHI — A woman said she slammed on her brakes and honked her horn as a Dodge charger zoomed past her, and she watched in her rearview as other cars tried to dodge a wrong-way driver.

Reese Brinck called the ordeal that unfolded on northbound Interstate 15 in Lehi Tuesday morning “chaotic” and “scary.”

As she was driving to work, Brinck said she noticed what looked like a fender bender off to the right and a charger u-turning into oncoming traffic.

“It looked like he was just trying to get away, not be accountable for that little fender-bender and then decided to go the wrong way on the freeway and cause a worse accident instead,” Brinck said in an exclusive interview with KSL TV.

Brinck’s dash camera captured the wrong-way turn.

Though she managed to narrowly miss the charger, others weren’t so lucky.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Jonathan Lopez said the wrong-way driver collided with two other cars before the charger burst into flames.

A semi attempting to miss that crash collided with another vehicle, according to investigators.

Lopez said three people were taken to the hospital, including one with critical injuries.

“We’re very lucky today that nobody died,” Lopez said.

Lopez said investigators suspected the driver of the charger was under the influence.

Brinck said she drives northbound I-15 in the area at least five days a week for work and though she had witnessed all sorts of bad road behavior, she had never seen anything quite like this.

“That’s definitely the craziest thing I’ve seen,” Brinck said. “It was chaotic, very anxiety-inducing, don’t recommend it.”