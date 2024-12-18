On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Dash cam captures moment driver makes u-turn on I-15 in Lehi

Dec 17, 2024, 6:50 PM | Updated: 7:12 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

LEHI — A woman said she slammed on her brakes and honked her horn as a Dodge charger zoomed past her, and she watched in her rearview as other cars tried to dodge a wrong-way driver.

Reese Brinck called the ordeal that unfolded on northbound Interstate 15 in Lehi Tuesday morning “chaotic” and “scary.”

As she was driving to work, Brinck said she noticed what looked like a fender bender off to the right and a charger u-turning into oncoming traffic.

“It looked like he was just trying to get away, not be accountable for that little fender-bender and then decided to go the wrong way on the freeway and cause a worse accident instead,” Brinck said in an exclusive interview with KSL TV.

Brinck’s dash camera captured the wrong-way turn.

Dash cam footage shows a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 in Lehi on Dec. 17, 2025. (Courtesy Reese Brinck)

Though she managed to narrowly miss the charger, others weren’t so lucky.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Jonathan Lopez said the wrong-way driver collided with two other cars before the charger burst into flames.

A semi attempting to miss that crash collided with another vehicle, according to investigators.

Lopez said three people were taken to the hospital, including one with critical injuries.

“We’re very lucky today that nobody died,” Lopez said.

Lopez said investigators suspected the driver of the charger was under the influence.

Brinck said she drives northbound I-15 in the area at least five days a week for work and though she had witnessed all sorts of bad road behavior, she had never seen anything quite like this.

“That’s definitely the craziest thing I’ve seen,” Brinck said. “It was chaotic, very anxiety-inducing, don’t recommend it.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Dash cam footage shows a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 in Lehi on Dec. 17, 2025. (Courtesy Rees...

Andrew Adams

Dash cam captures moment driver makes u-turn on I-15 in Lehi

A woman said she slammed on her brakes and honked her horn as a Dodge charger zoomed past her, and she watched in her rearview as other cars tried to dodge a wrong-way driver.

23 minutes ago

DWR officials tranquilized and relocated a 2-year-old male black bear after it caused traffic issue...

Associated Press

A hunter in Virginia has died after a bear shot in a tree fell on him

A hunting group was following the bear when it ran up the tree. The bear fell after it was shot by a hunter.

44 minutes ago

Scene picture showing the police response to an apparent mass-murder in West Valley City. (Zachary ...

Alexander Campbell

Five dead, homicide investigation underway in West Valley City

West Valley City investigators are on scene at an apparent homicide near Oxford way.

1 hour ago

A wrong way driver was caught on dash camera footage moments before crashing on I-15 in Lehi. (Cour...

Mary Culbertson

Suspected wrong-way driver causes 5-vehicle crash on I-15 in Lehi

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Lehi. 

10 hours ago

us 91 crash site...

Sam Herrera

Crash on US 91 kills 1, injures 3 in northern Utah

A crash on US 91 just outside of Lewiston left one person dead and injured three others on Sunday.

1 day ago

A woman crashed into a support beam at a Lehi gas station, causing part of the building to collapse...

Carlysle Price

Woman drives into gas station after dog distraction

A woman crashed into a gas station Sunday after she was distracted by her dog moving around her car. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Dash cam captures moment driver makes u-turn on I-15 in Lehi