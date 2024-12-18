Washington County man suspected of felony check fraud

ST. GEORGE — A member of Utah First Federal Credit Union was arrested last week on suspicion of check fraud.

A branch manager of Utah First, at 2111 East Riverside Drive in St. George, first alerted Washington County officials to the problem.

Credit union member, Matthew Tanuvasa, age 32, had reportedly deposited several checks totaling $47,050. The checks were later returned for insufficient funds.

According to police documents, the credit union froze Tanuvasa’s account and withheld some of the funds. However, they were unable to recover more than $24,000.

When Tanuvasa reportedly did not respond to a demand letter sent by Utah First, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy went to his home and arrested Tanuvasa.

He was taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility without incident, police said. He was jailed on suspicion of issuing a bad check or draft, a class two felony.

