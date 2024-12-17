Near Triple-Double Earns Mason Falslev Mountain West Award

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State guard Mason Falslev has been sensational for the undefeated Aggies. He earned his third Mountain West Player of the Week award following a career game against the South Florida Bulls.

On Monday, December 16, the sophomore was named MW Player of the Week for the third time in four weeks.

No surprises here 😤 Mason picks up his third @MountainWest Player of the Week honor in the past four weeks! 🔗 >> https://t.co/PqwIGkF7IF pic.twitter.com/Oah3hiV2Gl — USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) December 16, 2024

A football player at heart, Falslev has a habit of inserting himself into a game whether his shot is falling or not.

Following a slow start for the Aggies against South Florida, Falslev’s three-point acumen kicked the team into gear. He knocked down his first three attempts from deep when his team needed a spark.

Falslev finished the night one point shy of his career-high with 27, leaving the court late just one rebound and one assist shy of the fourth triple-double in program history. The athletic guard added three steals to lead USU in points, rebounds, assists, and steals while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep.

The Sky View high school product averages 17.4 points per game, second behind Ian Martinez. His tenacious style allows Falslev to lead Utah State with 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 takeaways per night.

He is shooting 55.7 percent from the field, 47.2 percent from three, and 77.8 percent from the charity stripe while leading Jerrod Calhoun’s team with 30.1 minutes.

About Mason Falslev

The back-to-back 4A Utah MVP in basketball and 2019 4A MVP in football used his athleticism on drives to the basket and strength to finish through contact. Defensively, the 6’3, 203-pound athlete harrassed ball handlers with endless effort and intensity.

After redshirting in 2022, the Sky View High School product quickly became integral to USU’s lineup under Danny Sprinkle. Falslev’s 34 starts and 950 minutes played are third in the USU record books for a freshman. He added 1.2 steals and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Mason Falslev is the Player of the Week for a second straight week and third time this year after leading @USUBasketball to a win over South Florida, helping the Aggies to a program-record 10-0 start to the season. The sophomore came up just shy of a triple-double with 27 points,… pic.twitter.com/Ox1HpkuzmA — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 16, 2024

Despite making just 25-of-82 threes (.305) as a freshman, Falslev was one of four Aggies to average double-figure scoring (11.3 ppg). Falslev took advantage of his explosive athleticism, making 133-of-199 attempts (.668) inside the arc as one of the best finishers in the conference.

The three-time MW Freshman of the Week reached double-figure scoring 20 times, including a previous career-high 25 in a win over Boise State. He added a career-high 28 to win the NIT Season Tip-Off over North Texas.

Utah State hosts UC San Diego on Tuesday, December 17. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. MT.

