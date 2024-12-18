Mother faces charges after 2-year-old uses “marijuana dab pen,” police say

WEST JORDAN — A mother was charged with a third-degree felony after her 2-year-old daughter was sent to the hospital after using an electronic marijuana device, according to the booking affidavit.

The affidavit stated that on November 15, the West Jordan Police Department received a call of a child choking at a hospital in Salt Lake County.

Officer J. Wright said the mother Tierra La’Shon Ray, 26, was in the bedroom when she heard the “dab pen” was activated.

Ray then heard her 2-year-old daughter coughing and was unable to catch her breath, according to the affidavit.

Police said Ray told her brother to call 911 before her neighbors offered to give Ray and her daughter a ride to the hospital.

The affidavit stated Ray faces third-degree felony charges of endangerment of a child.