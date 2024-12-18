On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UMOCA and Smith’s looking for local artist to create indoor mural

Dec 17, 2024, 5:55 PM

FILE (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)...

Smiths Grocery (Ethan Miller, Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller, Getty Images)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

BLUFFDALE – The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, in collaboration with Smith’s, is looking for a local artist to complete an indoor mural at a new Smith’s grocery location.

On Monday, the UMOCA announced the selected artist will receive a $10,000 commission for their large-scale artwork at the new Smith’s location opening in Bluffdale.

UMOCA and Smith’s are searching for an artist who is local to Utah, and would be thrilled to find an artist from the Bluffdale community.

Artists who are selected to submit proposals will receive a $300 stipend, then the museum will select one winner to showcase their work in the Smith’s, a release said.

The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2025.

Application information can be found here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)...

Carlysle Price

UMOCA and Smith’s looking for local artist to create indoor mural

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, in collaboration with Smith's, is looking for a local artist to complete an indoor mural at a new Smith's grocery location.

4 seconds ago

White truck with words on it...

Simone Seikaly

Washington County man suspected of felony check fraud

A credit union member reportedly deposited more than $47,000 in bad checks.

35 minutes ago

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)...

Alton Barnhart

Mother faces charges after 2-year-old uses “marijuana dab pen,” police say

A mother was charged with a third-degree felony after her 2-year-old daughter was sent to the hospital after using an electronic marijuana device, according to the booking affidavit.

42 minutes ago

Images show the destruction at the Wendover Air Base after a fire broke out at the bases morgue. (S...

Alex Cabrero

After Wendover air base burns, fight continues to preserve military history

After a building burned down at the Historic Wendover Airfield, the fight continues to preserve the base's significant military history.

46 minutes ago

Generic photo of a courtroom gavel...

Jacob Freeman

Utah man sentenced for fraudulently collecting over half a million in disability benefits

A Utah man was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $560,000 back to the Social Security Administration after pleading guilty to fraudulently collecting 13 years of disability benefits, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

1 hour ago

Weber State University graduate student Gavin Messerly works on a ground-penetrating radar unit. Me...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Weber State student developing technology that could benefit Hill Air Force Base

Weber State University graduate student is harnessing his engineering expertise to develop a technology that appeals to both Hill Air Force Base and the Great Salt Lake.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

UMOCA and Smith’s looking for local artist to create indoor mural