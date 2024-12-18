UMOCA and Smith’s looking for local artist to create indoor mural

BLUFFDALE – The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, in collaboration with Smith’s, is looking for a local artist to complete an indoor mural at a new Smith’s grocery location.

On Monday, the UMOCA announced the selected artist will receive a $10,000 commission for their large-scale artwork at the new Smith’s location opening in Bluffdale.

UMOCA and Smith’s are searching for an artist who is local to Utah, and would be thrilled to find an artist from the Bluffdale community.

Artists who are selected to submit proposals will receive a $300 stipend, then the museum will select one winner to showcase their work in the Smith’s, a release said.

The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2025.

Application information can be found here.