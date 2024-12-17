BYU Football Players Who Could Benefit The Most From Alamo Bowl Practices

PROVO, Utah – BYU football continues preparations for its Alamo Bowl matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes.

The national echo chamber in college football wants to tell people that bowl games don’t mean as much as they once did, but coaching staffs see their value. BYU’s staff wants to maximize practice opportunities while preparing for the Buffs and setting the foundation for 2025.

After missing out on a bowl game in 2023, BYU appears excited for the challenge of taking on Colorado on December 28 while giving their depth opportunities to get snaps.

“We’re scrimmaging basically every day in these bowl practices,” said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. “It’s almost like an extra spring ball. By the time we play the game, it’s almost as much work as we get in spring.”

When bringing up spring ball, the thought instantly goes to younger players.

BYU will have many seniors to replace from this year’s 10-win team. However, the coaching staff believes talented young players are waiting in the wings.

Here are some young personnel who could most benefit from these Alamo Bowl practices, which could help launch them into a greater spotlight during the bowl game or in 2025.

Therrian Alexander III

Cornerback

Class: Freshman

Alexander has an opportunity to be one of BYU’s top cornerbacks in 2025, as Jakob Robinson and Marque Collins will graduate after this season.

The former three-star prospect from Georgia picked BYU over offers from Power 4 programs such as hometown Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Houston, West Virginia, and others.

Treyson Bourguet

Quarterback

Class: Redshirt-Sophomore

Bourguet has eight career starts as a quarterback in his collegiate career from his time at Western Michigan. The former Tucson, Arizona native wanted to be at BYU and initially began as a preferred walk-on this year before earning a scholarship.

If BYU’s quarterback unit stays as it is for 2025, Bourguet will likely contend with McCae Hillstead for the number two spot behind starter Jake Retzlaff.

Kaden Chidester

Offensive Line

Class: Redshirt-Freshman

At 6-foot-8, 310 pounds, Kaden Chidester has measurables similar to former BYU star Blake Freeland. There’s potential with Chidester to be a good player at offensive tackle for the Cougars.

Raider Damuni

Safety

Class: Sophomore

Damuni earned the start in replace of an injured Crew Wakley at Arizona State on November 23. With Wakley in the transfer portal, the door is open for Damuni or Faletau Satuala to make a case as the first team safety heading into winter conditioning.

Since the Oklahoma State game, Damuni has recorded at least two tackles in every game. In the loss against Kansas, Damuni recorded his first career tackle for loss.

Kinilau Fonohema

Defensive End

Class: Freshman

The plan for former Springville High star Kini Fonohema in his first season at BYU was to gain weight. He arrived at 210 pounds.

BYU’s entire starting defensive line is graduating after this season. Young players will have opportunities to emerge across the board. Bowl practices could serve as a springboard for a player like Fonohema to get a jump start on the 2025 campaign.

Jake Griffin

Offensive Line

Class: Redshirt-Freshman

BYU will have some spots open along the offensive line next season, particularly at offensive tackle. Jake Griffin could be a player to watch vying for a starting role.

A former three-star prospect out of Mesa, Arizona, Griffin signed with BYU when Jeff Grimes was still the offensive coordinator.

Griffin is 6-foot-5, 291-pounds, and was a player earning some second-unit snaps along the offensive line in fall camp in August.

Miles Hall

Linebacker

Class: Redshirt-Freshman

Some injuries at the inside linebacker spot allowed Miles Hall to earn playing time late in the regular season against Kansas, Arizona State, and Houston. Hall follows a similar trajectory as Isaiah Glasker. A former wide receiver/safety in high school and has great athleticism for the linebacker position.

Pokaiaua Haunga

Running Back

Class: Freshman

The buzz coming out of spring practices in March at the running back position was freshman Pokai Haunga. A former Timpview High standout, Haunga has garnered comparisons to former BYU star Reno Mahe when he was coming out of Brighton High as a running back.

Coaches maintained Haunga’s redshirt, only playing him in four games during the 2024 campaign.

McCae Hillstead

Quarterback

Class: Sophomore

The former Utah State transfer redshirted this season. During fall camp practice media observations, Hillstead regularly threw deep balls downfield.

Landing Hillstead was a solid addition last spring. During his one season at Utah State, which included four starts, he showed dual-threat abilities.

Sione I. Moa

Running Back

Class: Freshman

One of the pleasant surprises in 2024 was freshman walk-on Sione I. Moa. During fall camp practices, Moa was a top performer in media windows. But it was with the third or even fourth-team offense. However, that success in camp carried over when given opportunities in the regular season.

Moa had a breakout 15 carry, 76 yards, and one touchdown performance during BYU’s 38-9 victory over Kansas State last September. But then he was sidelined due to an injury. He capped off the regular season with another trip to the endzone against Houston on November 30.

There’s an opportunity for Moa to be the No. 2 running back behind LJ Martin next season.

Noah Moeaki

Tight End

Class: Freshman

Seeing how BYU’s tight end unit shapes up in 2025 will be an interesting storyline. They landed a commitment from former Utah transfer Carsen Ryan. But after him, who emerges? Perhaps it will be Ryan’s American Fork High teammate, Noah Moeaki.

Moeaki was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022 with Carsen Ryan.

Trevin Ostler

Offensive Line

Class: Redshirt-Sophomore

Trevin Ostler, a former Bountiful High standout, has shown flashes of his potential during spring and fall camps. The 2024 season was his third with the program. With the offensive line openings in 2025, he could have an opportunity to step up and show if he’s a contender for a starting role.

Jojo Phillips

Wide Receiver

Class: Redshirt-Freshman

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jojo Phillips appears poised for a bigger role in BYU’s offense next season. We’ve seen an uptick in Phillips targets in the regular season’s final two weeks. He was also the intended receiver on BYU’s final play against Oklahoma State before Retzlaff threw to Darius Lassiter for the game-winning score.

Viliami Po’uha

Defensive End

Class: Freshman

One of the most improved players throughout the season was defensive end Viliami Po’uha. The son of BYU defensive tackle coach Sione Po’uha, Viliami could be an early favorite to start at defensive end in 2025. These bowl practices should be valuable.

Po’uha finished with nine tackles during the regular season.

Faletau Satuala

Safety

Class: Freshman

The heralded four-star prospect could be in contention to be a starter at safety next season. Satuala has appeared in 11 games this season and recorded one interception in BYU’s win at UCF.

When Crew Wakley went down against Kansas, Satuala was the first safety off the bench to replace him.

Sani Tuala

Defensive End

Class: Sophomore

The former Citrus College prospect hails from Sydney, Australia, and is still learning the game of football. Before arriving at BYU, he had only one year of football experience. But Tuala’s combination of size and speed, at 6-5, 280 pounds, makes him a player to watch for 2025.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

