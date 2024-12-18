On the Site:
Five dead, homicide investigation underway in West Valley City

Dec 17, 2024, 6:11 PM | Updated: 8:19 pm

Scene picture showing the police response to an apparent mass-murder in West Valley City. (Zachary Pope, KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — West Valley police have released new information on what they are calling a homicide investigation on Tuesday evening.

At a press conference, West Valley City Police Department spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku told the media that a call was placed for officers to conduct a welfare check on a home at Oxford Way in West Valley City on Monday night.

During that welfare check on Monday, contact was not made with members of the home, and officers left due to a lack of information indicating a crime taking place.

According to Vainuku, a second call was made to the department at around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, and the family member who made the call decided to enter the home through the garage.

After that family member entered the home, according to Vainuku, a 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound. Police say he has been transported to an area hospital.

Shortly after, police entered the home to look for further victims, finding a total of five dead.

Those victims include a 42-year-old male, a 38-year-old female, an 11-year-old male, and a 9- and 2-year-old female.

Vainuku says that all victims in the case died of gunshot wounds.

At this time, a suspect is not known, according to Vainuku. She noted that she does not believe there is a danger to the public.

Police are currently waiting for a search warrant to be granted in order to continue searching the home, and Vainuku also noted that the department is in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

“This is a very dynamic crime scene,” Vainuku said.

Exigent circumstances

Chris Bertram, former precinct chief at Unified Police Department, spoke with KSL News Radio about the case.

Vainuku told KSL TV that officers completed a welfare check yesterday but, at the time, did not enter the home because no evidence of a crime was found.

“It’s a dynamic situation, you have to weigh what information is known at the time when you show up for (wellness checks),” Bertram said. “You have to take all of those things into account before you get into the house. There may not be enough information at that point (the first call) to get into the house.”

This story is breaking, and may be updated. 

