UDOT employee retires after 40-year career, first woman to hold several positions

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Department of Transportation employee said goodbye after four decades of doing just about every job UDOT has. And on top of that, Leslie Beck, 63, also broke ground as a woman in her industry.

She’s now hoping that 40 years later, she’s helped pave the way for others.

“It feels good,” Beck told KSL TV with a big smile. “Bittersweet but it’s good.”

It was Aug. 18, 1984, when Beck started working for UDOT. She was the very first woman to be on a UDOT paint crew. Since that time, Beck has done every job you can imagine, including driving all the heavy machinery like front loaders and the big snowplows through winter storms during all hours of the day and night.

Currently, she is the station supervisor at UDOT’s maintenance shed in Saratoga Springs.

“I’m proud of the work I’ve done. I’m proud of my family because they’ve supported me all through it. My crew has been awesome. They’ve supported me, they’ve taught me, they’ve learned from me,” she said. “Amazing, if I can do it, anybody can do it out there.”

“Leslie (Beck) is a legend,” said Boyd Humpherys, who is UDOT’s supervisor for Region 3. “The first woman station supervisor at UDOT, that’s amazing. I see the work she does, how much her employees love working for her, everybody loves and respects Leslie. She will leave a huge hole.”

Her husband, two daughters and six grandchildren are also all very proud of her.

“I have two daughters, they love to see that a woman can do anything that a man can do,” Whitney Pulham, Beck’s daughter, said. “I’m excited to have her home for Christmas’.”

“She gets to be home when it’s snowing and have hot chocolate and watch out the window instead of being out in traffic,” Amy Chambers, Beck’s daughter, said.