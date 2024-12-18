BYU Football Lands Commitment From Lehi’s PJ Takitaki

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – Lehi High standout PJ Takitaki is a BYU Cougar.

The EDGE rusher in the 2026 recruiting class announced on Tuesday night that he has committed to BYU.

“This is home,” exclaimed Takitaki on X.

PJ Takitaki is the nephew of former BYU star and current New England Patriots linebacker Sione Takitaki.

Like his uncle, the younger Takitaki is known for generating havoc on opposing offenses.

Sione Takitaki reposted PJ’s commitment announcement on X.

During his junior year at Lehi, Takitaki had 58 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and one interception. He was crucial in helping Lehi reach the 6A Semifinals before the team lost to Corner Canyon High in the state playoffs.

During that setback against Corner Canyon, Takitaki had four tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.

Takitaki picked BYU over a reported offer from Cal. He also received interest from Michigan State.

247Sports rates Takitaki as the 49th-ranked EDGE rusher nationally and the 11th-ranked prospect in Utah for the class of 2026.

The addition of Takitaki gives BYU its second commitment in its 2026 recruiting class. He joins cornerback Justice Brathwaite from Gilbert, Arizona, who committed last week.

Takitaki emerged as a top priority in BYU’s 2026 recruiting efforts when they officially offered him a scholarship during the spring evaluation period. Now he’s on the board for DEs coach Kelly Poppinga.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

