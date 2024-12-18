Utah State Upended By UC San Diego After Frigid Second Half

On the Site:
LOGAN, Utah – The defense did its part, but Utah State couldn’t muster enough offensive firepower, falling from the unbeaten ranks in a 75-73 loss to UC San Diego.

The Aggies (10-1, 1-0) hosted the UC San Diego Tritons (10-2) at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Tuesday, December 17.

RELATED: Near Triple-Double Earns Mason Falslev Mountain West Award

Karson Templin’s career-high 18 points led four Aggie double-digit scorers. Mason Falslev chipped in 16 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Deyton Albury scored a season-high 15 points, and a foul-plagued Ian Martinez added 12 while going 2-of-11 from deep.

Tyler McGhie was the tip of the Triton spear, scoring 26 points with six rebounds and three steals. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones made 10 of 12 free throws to finish with 20 points and six boards.

First Half

Utah State grabbed an early 14-13 lead despite missing five of seven shots from deep. The Aggies scored seven points off seven turnovers forced in the first ten minutes.

After falling behind 13-10, USU’s defense spearheaded a 9-2 run. Deyton Albury dropped eight straight as the Aggies took a 22-17 lead into the under-eight-minute timeout.

RELATED: Utah State Tramples South Florida Bulls To Stay Undefeated

UC San Diego took a 28-27 lead after an 8-0 run, but USU close the half strong.

Twelve points from Albury and 11 from back-to-back Mountain West Player of the Week Mason Falslev carried Utah State to a 39-32 halftime lead.

Second Half

The Tritons opened the second period with a 6-0 spurt, cutting the deficit to one with 16:42 left. Utah State missed its first six shots but maintained a lead with terrific defensive pressure.

Leading 48-46 with 11:39 left, USU was forced to sit Matinez for an extended stretch after the senior guard picked up his fourth foul.

RELATED: Jerrod Calhoun Tells How He Has Utah State Breaking Records In Year One

Utah State hoped to change the tide without its senior leader after forcing a ten-second call in UC San Diego. Moments later, Tucker Anderson got on the scoreboard with a breakaway slam that forced a Triton timeout.

UC San Diego hit a three to cap a 7-0 run, grabbing their first lead since late in the first half at 54-53. The triple ended a more than five-minute stretch without a field goal for the Tritons, who stayed close at the free throw line.

The game stayed tight, with Utah State missing seven of eight shots in a nightmare second half that saw them shoot 26.3 percent from the field in the first 15 minutes. Four of the Aggies’ five buckets came on dunks.

Two Albury freebies gave the Aggies a 62-60 lead with 3:39 left.

A pair of huge threes propelled UC San Diego to a 69-64 lead with 1:15 remaining.

Utah State didn’t have enough left in the tank, falling 75-73.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State will wrap up non-conference play against the St. Mary’s Gaels on Sunday, December 22. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. MT.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLSports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball here.

