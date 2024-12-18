On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Fatal crash closes State Route 201, closure in effect until midnight

Dec 17, 2024, 10:09 PM | Updated: 10:50 pm

One woman was killed in a crash on State Route 201 on Dec. 17, 2024. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

One woman was killed in a crash on State Route 201 on Dec. 17, 2024. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A fatal crash has closed down State Route 201 on Tuesday night, and the closure is expected to continue into midnight.

According to Agent Tara Stump with the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. at 7200 West along State Route 201.

UHP has provided no injury information, but the agency confirmed that an adult female was killed in the crash.

One woman was killed in a crash on State Route 201 on Dec. 17, 2024. (Utah Highway Patrol) One woman was killed in a crash on State Route 201 on Dec. 17, 2024. (Utah Highway Patrol)

This is a breaking story, and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A landline phone at James Quast's house, which he was unable to use for two weeks during an outage....

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

CenturyLink customer says phone company won’t fix his landline as carriers nationally push to unplug landline service

James Quast says he’s been having serious trouble with his CenturyLink landline service.

41 minutes ago

One woman was killed in a crash on State Route 201 on Dec. 17, 2024. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Alexander Campbell

Fatal crash closes State Route 201, closure in effect until midnight

A fatal crash closed down State Route 201 on Tuesday night, and the closure is expected to continue into midnight.

43 minutes ago

people work on huntsville water line...

Erin Cox

Huntsville under boil order through Christmas

A boil order is still in effect for more than 700 people in Huntsville. They’ve been without drinking water for more than a week.

1 hour ago

Leslie Beck is retiring from the Utah Department of Transportation after a 40-year career, shatteri...

Dan Rascon

UDOT employee retires after 40-year career, first woman to hold several positions

A Utah Department of Transportation employee said goodbye after four decades of doing just about every job UDOT has. And on top of that, Leslie Beck, 63, also broke ground as a woman in her industry.

2 hours ago

Dash cam footage shows a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 in Lehi on Dec. 17, 2025. (Courtesy Rees...

Andrew Adams

Dash cam captures moment driver makes u-turn on I-15 in Lehi

A woman said she slammed on her brakes and honked her horn as a Dodge charger zoomed past her, and she watched in her rearview as other cars tried to dodge a wrong-way driver.

4 hours ago

Nicholas Rossi, the man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the country to avoid rape charg...

Shara Park

Plea deal offered to Nicholas Rossi in Utah County rape case

Nicholas Rossi, the man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the country to avoid rape charges, has been offered a plea deal in a 2008 rape case out of Orem.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Fatal crash closes State Route 201, closure in effect until midnight