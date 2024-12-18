Fatal crash closes State Route 201, closure in effect until midnight

SALT LAKE CITY — A fatal crash has closed down State Route 201 on Tuesday night, and the closure is expected to continue into midnight.

According to Agent Tara Stump with the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. at 7200 West along State Route 201.

UHP has provided no injury information, but the agency confirmed that an adult female was killed in the crash.

This is a breaking story, and may be updated.