Man shoots brother, then caused Magna crash that killed pregnant woman, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who fled the scene of a shooting in West Valley City Tuesday night was the same man who caused a crash in Magna less than an hour later, which left a pregnant woman dead, according to West Valley City police.

Police said the shooting was reported at Tuscany Cove Apartments near Bangerter Highway at 8:39 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s who had been shot in the leg and had significant blood loss. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Officers said they learned he had been shot by his brother who was also in his 20s and had fled the scene before police arrived.

At 9:18 p.m., the West Valley City Police Department was notified of a crash on state Route 201 at the eastbound intersection of 8000 West in Magna. The driver of a white Toyota Sequoia had fled the scene on foot and was believed to be the shooting suspect WVCPD was looking for.

According to Agent Tara Stump with the Utah Highway Patrol, the driver of the second vehicle was a pregnant woman. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After a county-wide manhunt was activated, WVCPD, UHP and the Unified Police Department searched for the suspect near the area until he was located and arrested at 9:52, Stump said.

Investigators with WVCPD are working to determine the motive of the shooting while the State Bureau of Investigation investigates the crash.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.