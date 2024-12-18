On the Site:
Looking Out for the Good: Corner Canyon High School raises over $150,000 for Utah Foster Care

Dec 18, 2024, 9:41 AM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


DRAPER — Students at Corner Canyon High School raised more than $150,000 this month for Utah Foster Care.

Students have been raising funds for the last few weeks.

Utah Foster Care said in a news release that students held class competitions, a ping pong match and did odd jobs around Draper to raise the funds.

To top off the donation, car enthusiast Supercar Ron pledged to match $100,000 to help out, bringing the total to $250,000.

The money will help fund programs providing kids in the foster care system with safe, stable environments and the tools they need to thrive.

The school will announce the total amount raised on Dec. 20.

