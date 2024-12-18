Utah Football Lands Eighth Transfer Portal Commitment, Receiver Joseph Williams

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is rolling with momentum in the transfer portal, as they just secured their eighth pledge of the cycle.

Tulsa receiver Joseph Williams announced his commitment to the program Wednesday morning. After a campaign where he secured 30 catches for 588 yards and 4 touchdowns, Williams was named Freshman of the Year by the AAC.

Williams entered the portal and immediately received significant interest. Williams had already visited USC and Mississippi State before his trip to Salt Lake City. He also had plans to visit Washington and Colorado after his Utah visit.

Needless to say, this is a big win for the Utes in the transfer portal. It also keeps the momentum going as the program will also welcome a couple of other visitors to campus over the next day or so.

Joseph Williams Commits To Utah

There was a need for receivers with so many moving on from the program. Landing Williams is a big deal for Utah, offensive coordinator Jason Beck, and receivers coach Micah Simon.

At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Williams has the size and athleticism to play outside and inside. Utah needed a receiver with production and experience, and Williams brings that. Williams amassed 30 receptions and 588 yards, most of it coming in a four-game stretch he hauled in 21 passes for 461 yards. He is the sort that can step into a significant role and hit the ground running.

Williams is now joining Creed Whittemore in the transfer class. That gives Utah two promising receivers, but the staff will likely continue to push for another receiver to bolster the depth.

Donovan Saunders Commits To Utah

Im finally home, lets work‼️🏝️ pic.twitter.com/5enHNL01RI — Donovan Saunders (@Don_Saunders_) December 16, 2024

Checking in at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Saunders has an exciting blend of size and athleticism for the cornerback position.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about his recruitment is that Saunders was a top priority for Utah in last year’s portal cycle. He ultimately landed at Texas A&M but he visited Salt Lake City and was considered a top option for Utah. Now, he ends up at Utah after a year in College Station.

Saunders is the second cornerback to commit to since the portal opened. Utah has worked swiftly to address the cornerback room with size and athleticism. Saunders is a very good addition to the room.

Michael Washington Jr Commits To Utah

https://twitter.com/MykeWash03/status/1868497144061272443

At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Washington possesses good size for the running back position. Utah didn’t have a bigger back capable of handling a large workload, but Washington addresses that.

Washington had a solid 2024 campaign with New Mexico State. He totaled 725 yards and 8 touchdowns while adding 9 receptions for 74 yards and another touchdown.

He played three seasons at Buffalo before this year. Through 39 career games, Washington has totaled 420 carries for 1,844 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. He’s added 45 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Creed Whittemore Commits To Utah

On Sunday, the Utes continued their roll after picking up their fourth addition of the weekend. Former Mississippi State receiver Creed Whittemore announced his commitment to the program.

Whittemore is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound pass catcher is a prototypical slot receiver. He’s totaled 15 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

He was previously considered a four-star talent from high school in Gainesville, FL. He comes to Utah with three seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting this season.

Jaxson Jones Commits To Utah

Time to get after it Utes fans !❤️ pic.twitter.com/KhcZ8HlPkv — Jaxson Jones (@JaxsonJones80) December 15, 2024

Jones was a member of Oregon’s 2024 class and appeared in just one game this season. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder has a lot of potential and ties to the program. His father Daniel Jones played receiver at Utah from 1997-98.

As a recruit, Jones showed a lot of promise as a linebacker and edge rusher. Jones was a high three-star prospect last year and committed to Oregon after backing off of a pledge to Washington. He held offers from Michigan and USC among others.

Orion Phillips Commits To Utah

I’m excited to announce I have committed to the University of Utah to continue my football career. Thank you to @JakeCookus @ShaneSmithUtah @UteReef33 @Colton_Swan for the visit and @JohnnyPKA with @ProkickAus for the help! Go Utes!! pic.twitter.com/L0MqVNi8rU — Orion Phillips (@OrionPhillips14) December 14, 2024

After losing their own punter to the portal, and ultimately the Texas Longhorns, Utah wasted little time to address the position.

Utah landed the commitment of former Missouri punter Orion Phillips.

A native of Australia, Phillips averaged 43.5 yards per punt, including a long of 71 yards. Phillips also pinned 12 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Jeremiah Caldwell Commits To Utah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremiah Caldwell (@_.rockk2)

Caldwell will join Utah after a year at Garden City CC. He was once a four-star composite prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Hailing from the state of Michigan, Caldwell’s high school recruitment boiled down to Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Iowa State.

He ultimately committed to Louisville but transferred after a year to Miami (OH). After a season there, he moved to Garden City CC.

At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Caldwell played both cornerback and safety. He finished this past season with 32 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 7 pass breakups.

Utah currently has seven total additions and remains heavily involved with several other targets. The program hosted several players over the weekend and will continue to welcome prospects to campus in the coming days.

