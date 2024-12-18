RIVERDALE, Weber County — West and northbound Interstate 84 in Riverdale will remain partially closed through Thursday morning as crews work to repair damage on the highway.

The Utah Department of Transportation initially closed part of I-84 on Tuesday morning for pothole repair.

However, crews found “extensive damage,” the city of Riverdale said in a post about the closure.

As crews work to repair the damage, westbound I-84 will be closed at 4400 South in Riverdale.

UDOT said the closure would lift at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Until then, drivers who want to access northbound I-15 can take Riverdale Road to 31st Street.

Drivers in the area should expect delays on Wednesday, according to UDOT.

“One more really bad evening of traffic,” Riverdale City said.