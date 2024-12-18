SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department is asking drivers to prioritize safety on the road during the final weeks of the holiday season.

It’ll be a busy end to the year. AAA reported that an estimated 107 million people will travel by car between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1. in the U.S.

With so many people on the road, the holidays see an increase in serious and fatal car crashes, according to the National Safety Council.

The NSC predicts 131 people will be killed on U.S. roads between the night of Dec. 24 and Christmas Day. NSC predicts another 179 deaths for the time between the night of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

In an effort to keep Utah’s roads safe during this time, UPD took to social media on Tuesday to share some safe driving tips.

Police asked drivers to keep their phones away while driving.

“Texting, emailing, or checking social media can wait until you’re safely stopped,” UPD said.

Going along with that, the department advised choosing your music and setting up your GPS before you start your drive, not during.

UPD also asked drivers to stay calm and not rush.

“The holidays can be hectic, but speeding or weaving through traffic can increase your risk of accidents.”

The big takeaway? Avoid distractions and be patient while driving during the holiday season.

“Every year, distracted driving causes thousands of accidents. You can help prevent these by staying focused, no matter how busy things get,” UPD said.