On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake City apartment owner agrees to EPA settlement amid lead paint investigation

Dec 18, 2024, 1:34 PM

sign for the Environmental Protection Agency...

FILE - The sign for the Environmental Protection Agency is shown in Washington on Sept. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The owners of a Jordan Meadows apartment complex agreed to pay a nearly $75,000 settlement amid allegations that they failed to notify tenants of lead-based paint hazards, according to federal environmental officials.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that Pacific Coast Capital, which owns North Aspen Apartments within Salt Lake City’s west side, agreed to also modify its lead disclosures to settle allegations that it violated the Residential Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Act.

The law, created in 1992, requires that information about lead-based paint and possible hazards be disclosed to tenants or homebuyers for most buildings constructed before 1978, when the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission created new lead-based paint regulations.

EPA officials didn’t disclose the exact allegations but said Tuesday that the case is now resolved.

“(The) EPA is committed to protecting the health and safety of communities in Utah, including in areas that have been overburdened by hazards like lead,” said KC Becker, the agency’s regional administrator. “This settlement will help ensure that Utahns have the information they need to make informed choices about where they live.”

Officials added that they will continue to monitor the apartment complex to make sure that regulations are being followed. The agency notes that inhaling or ingesting microscopic dust from lead-based paint can cause all sorts of health issues for people of all ages.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

sign for the Environmental Protection Agency...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake City apartment owner agrees to EPA settlement amid lead paint investigation

The owners of a Salt Lake City apartment complex agreed to pay a settlement amid allegations that they failed to notify tenants of lead-based paint hazards.

5 seconds ago

traffic along i-15...

Sam Herrera

Prioritize safe driving during holiday season, police urge

The Unified Police Department is asking Utahns to prioritize driving safely during the final weeks of the holiday season.

44 minutes ago

i-84 damage...

Sam Herrera

I-84 partially closed in Riverdale for repairs

West and northbound I-84 in Riverdale will remain partially closed through Thursday morning as crews work to repair damage on the highway.

3 hours ago

corner canyon high school logo...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Corner Canyon High School raises over $150,000 for Utah Foster Care

Students at Corner Canyon High School raised more than $150,000 this month for Utah Foster Care.

4 hours ago

utah's snowpack...

ALLESSANDRA HARRIS GURR, KSL NewsRadio

Utah’s snowpack is slightly below normal, but not a concern yet

Utah’s snowpack levels are currently below normal, but water officials say they aren’t too concerned yet.

4 hours ago

One woman was killed in a crash on State Route 201 on Dec. 17, 2024. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Mary Culbertson

Man shoots brother, then caused Magna crash that killed pregnant woman, police say

After a man shot his brother and fled the scene, police say he then caused a crash, killing a pregnant woman on state Route 201 in Magna.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Salt Lake City apartment owner agrees to EPA settlement amid lead paint investigation