West Valley City killings likely murder-suicide, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police believe the crime scene found Tuesday night in West Valley City, where five family members were found dead in their home, was the result of a murder-suicide.

“A small handgun was found under the body of the father. We believe this was the weapon used in the shootings, however ballistics and forensics investigation will determine that definitively,” said Roxeanne Vainuku, Deputy Communications Director for the West Valley City Police Department, at a press conference Wednesday.

Vainuku said the 17-year-old son, who was found alive with a gunshot wound, remains in critical condition with a severe brain injury. Police have not yet named any of the victims.

“The father likely shot all of the members of the family and then himself. However we do need to wait for confirmation from ballistics evidence and also from forensics evidence to be able to determine that definitively,” Vainuku said.

She said police believe the family members were shot sometime over the weekend, but they’re waiting on autopsy results to know more precisely. Vainuku said police didn’t get any reports of gunshots in the area, and when police canvassed the neighborhood, nobody recalled hearing any.

“We understand how frustrating it is for an incident of this magnitude to happen, and to not understand why,” Vainuku said. “The truth is we may never know.”

Vainuku said the family didn’t have a history of domestic violence issues.

“We really have no motive,” Vainuku said.

Officers served a welfare check on the residence on Monday after a family member said they hadn’t been able to get in contact with one of the people in the home, but police ultimately determined they could not enter because there was no evidence of distress and left the scene.

“In order to enter a home without a warrant … we would need to have some sort of evidence that someone was in danger, there was some sort of an emergency, there was some sort of a crime,” Vainuku said. “When (police) looked in the windows, talked to the neighbors, all of those sorts of things, none of that provided any sort of evidence that would be enough for us to enter a home without a warrant.”

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.