SALT LAKE CITY — Ski resorts are doing what they can with the dry December Utah has seen this year.

Many are working with only 2 or 3 feet of snow base and a maximum total snowfall of just over 100 inches.

Year-to-date snowfall and snow base levels are well below average for most ski resorts. But despite the light snowfall, resorts are trying to stay positive.

“We’re staying optimistic,” said Lexi Dowdall, communications manager with Alta Ski Resort. “I think it’s a little too early to panic, yet.”

Alta has the highest snow totals in the state so far with a 35-inch base and 106 inches of snowfall year-to-date.

While these totals are impressive, they are still lower than the 145.5 inches of snowfall the resort saw this time, last year. However, Dowdall said they see skiers every day.

“December in general is kind of a quieter time for the ski area before we really ramp up for the holidays,” she said. “It’s been a good deal of local skiers and we saw our first pulse of folks that are traveling out of state. . . last week.”

She said she believes skiers may be getting a little nervous because of last year’s overperforming snowfall, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still enjoy the slopes.

“Folks might be feeling a little antsy coming off two early seasons that were just awesome and overperforming,” she said. “So we’re not panicking yet.”

Because of lower levels of snow base, several resorts are asking skiers to be more cautious. The open slopes are more congested.

“We’re just asking them to slow down a little bit. Be responsible, be aware of your surroundings, follow the ski and snowboard responsibility code. Just take it easy, have fun and don’t get hurt and don’t hurt others,” said Dowdall. “We’ve got a long season ahead of us and hopefully that’s full of more snow in the future.”

Temperatures will be above normal throughout this week. But, there is a chance for some much needed rain and snowfall at the beginning of next week.

