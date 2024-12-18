WEST JORDAN — When you’re a teenager sometimes you just need to let loose. You need run, jump and climb and remember you’re still a kid.

“I love to jump and play on trampolines and ride my bike and go to the park too,” said Marcus.

It was at Altitude Trampoline Park in West Jordan where KSL TV got to know 13-year-old Marcus, an outgoing young man with the coolest red glasses.

“Red like, maybe like the United States, like the flag,” he joked.

Marcus is a people person, he’s smart, silly, and fun to be around. He likes engaging in conversation and describes himself as thoughtful.

“I’m a nice man, and I’m sweet,’ he said.

Marcus enjoys being active. At Altitude Trampoline Park he wanted to try everything, the trampolines, dodgeball and even the rock wall.

Marcus also loves being outdoors, and one thing he would love to try this year is skiing.

“I would like to go ski on the mountains, I’ve never been skiing before, I don’t know how to do it, but I would love it,” he said.

When he’s not outside, Marcus loves playing video games and creating art. Art is his favorite subject in school.

“I like Fortnite, I’m good at that, and Minecraft,” he said. “I like drawing a lot of stuff, it’s fun.”

“Never give up”

Marcus has lived in foster care for three years. He says not having a family to depend on has been tough, but he tries to live by a motto, one that he’s passionate about and wants to share with others.

“I never give up,” he said. “I want everybody in this whole world to never give up.”

As an optimist, Marcus says living in foster care has allowed him to dream about his future. And what he dreams about most is growing up, getting married, and becoming a dad.

“I wish I could be an adult right now, I want to have kids and play with them, just teach them to be themselves and just help them,” he said.

Living in foster care has taught Marcus the value of family. While he hopes to stay in contact with his biological family, he says he feels ready to start making memories with a new family that will give him a home forever.

“I want them to help me grow up, and I can be with them,” he said.

To learn more about Marcus please contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.