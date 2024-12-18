On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Wednesday’s Child: 13-year-old Marcus loves being outdoors, playing video games and creating art

Dec 18, 2024, 3:52 PM | Updated: 3:57 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN — When you’re a teenager sometimes you just need to let loose. You need run, jump and climb and remember you’re still a kid.

“I love to jump and play on trampolines and ride my bike and go to the park too,” said Marcus.

It was at Altitude Trampoline Park in West Jordan where KSL TV got to know 13-year-old Marcus, an outgoing young man with the coolest red glasses.

“Red like, maybe like the United States, like the flag,” he joked.

Marcus is a people person, he’s smart, silly, and fun to be around. He likes engaging in conversation and describes himself as thoughtful.

“I’m a nice man, and I’m sweet,’ he said.

Marcus enjoys being active. At Altitude Trampoline Park he wanted to try everything, the trampolines, dodgeball and even the rock wall.

Marcus also loves being outdoors, and one thing he would love to try this year is skiing.

“I would like to go ski on the mountains, I’ve never been skiing before, I don’t know how to do it, but I would love it,” he said.

When he’s not outside, Marcus loves playing video games and creating art. Art is his favorite subject in school.

“I like Fortnite, I’m good at that, and Minecraft,” he said. “I like drawing a lot of stuff, it’s fun.”

“Never give up”

Marcus has lived in foster care for three years. He says not having a family to depend on has been tough, but he tries to live by a motto, one that he’s passionate about and wants to share with others.

“I never give up,” he said. “I want everybody in this whole world to never give up.”

As an optimist, Marcus says living in foster care has allowed him to dream about his future. And what he dreams about most is growing up, getting married, and becoming a dad.

“I wish I could be an adult right now, I want to have kids and play with them, just teach them to be themselves and just help them,” he said.

Living in foster care has taught Marcus the value of family. While he hopes to stay in contact with his biological family, he says he feels ready to start making memories with a new family that will give him a home forever.

“I want them to help me grow up, and I can be with them,” he said.

To learn more about Marcus please contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.

KSL 5 TV Live

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child 13 year old marcus...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 13-year-old Marcus loves being outdoors, playing video games and creating art

Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Marcus loves being active and wanted to try everything at Altitude Trampoline Park.

5 minutes ago

Zech and Jeremiah spend time together at Nickel Mania in West Jordan. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Brothers Zechariah and Jeremiah in need of loving home

For two outgoing boys who love video games, a day at Nickle Mania in West Jordan is heaven.

21 days ago

13-year-old Jade has a passion for the sea and hopes to someday be a marine biologist. Right now, h...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 13-year-old Jade hopes to someday be a marine biologist

Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Jade has a passion for the sea and hopes to someday be a marine biologist. Right now, however, she is looking for her forever family.

2 months ago

9-year-old Amari and 5-year-old Hagen are looking for a forever family. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Siblings Amari and Hagen searching for their forever family

9-year-old Amari and 5-year-old Hagen are looking for a forever family.

3 months ago

8-year-old Ezra, who is need of a family that can help him with his special needs. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 8-year-old Ezra is in need of a forever family

In this week’s Wednesday’s Child, we introduce you to Ezra, an 8-year-old boy who relies on his imagination to help him see the world.

3 months ago

17-year-old Ella has found her forever family. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 17-year-old Ella finds her forever family

Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Ella has found her forever home as she was adopted by 61-year-old Mickey.

4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Wednesday’s Child: 13-year-old Marcus loves being outdoors, playing video games and creating art