Homeland Security agent charged for selling drugs in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A grand jury in Salt Lake City brought criminal charges against a Homeland Security agent for conspiring with another agent to sell bath salts.

A press release from the Department of Justice named Special Agent David Cole of Homeland Security Investigations, a 50-year-old from South Jordan, in the allegations. The release said Cole and another agent “used their status as federal law enforcement officers to acquire bath salts” by claiming they were going to use them to conduct investigations. Then, the DOJ alleges Cole and the other agent sold the drugs for thousands of dollars, and allowed the buyers to resell those drugs to Utahns.

“David Cole took an oath to protect and serve. Instead, he allegedly distributed dangerous drugs in our communities for profit,” said Special Agent Shohini Sinha with the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office. “Cole’s alleged actions not only helped fuel an already devastating drug crisis but also undermines the public’s trust in law enforcement.”

The press release said Cole and the other agent, who wasn’t named, profited hundreds of thousands of dollars by selling the drug alpha-PHP, commonly referred to as bath salts.

“The indictment alleges that David Cole abused his position as a federal law enforcement agent to obtain and sell dangerous drugs for profit,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “A drug dealer who carries a badge is still a drug dealer — and one who has violated an oath to uphold the law and protect the public.”

Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari with the Department of Homeland Security said the indictment should send a clear message to federal employees that anyone who breaks the law will be prosecuted.

Cole is accused of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, which could come with a maximum 20-year prison sentence if convicted.