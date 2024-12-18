On the Site:
CRIME

Detectives discover two fentanyl distribution groups in Salt Lake County

Dec 18, 2024, 4:41 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm

FILE — Handcuffs. (Pixaby)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Following a two-day investigation, Utah County detectives discovered two fentanyl distribution groups, recovering over 32,000 fentanyl pills.

Detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes task force spent two days investigating fentanyl distribution groups in Salt Lake County “that were being run by Foreign Nationals,” according to a Facebook post from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

The post stated that detectives targeted these two specific groups because the drugs they were distributing were “finding their way onto the streets and into the homes of Utah County residents.”

The Sheriff’s Office reported federal investigators confirmed that two of the suspects are citizens of Honduras, and the five others are citizens of Mexico. All suspects were reportedly booked on charges related to distribution of controlled substances.

During the investigation, the task force seized 32,000 fentanyl pills, one pound of heroin, and an amount of cocaine, marijuana, THC vapes, and $14,000 in cash, according to the post.

Detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes task force seized seized 32,000 fentanyl pills, one pound of heroin, and an amount of cocaine, marijuana, THC vapes, and $14,000 in cash, according to a Facebook post. (Utah County Sheriff's Office)

FILE — Handcuffs. (Pixaby)

