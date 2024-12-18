BYU Football DT Dallin Johnson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – An in-state BYU football defensive lineman is in the transfer portal.

True freshman Dallin Johnson from Springville High School announced on X that he had entered the portal.

“So thankful to all the amazing people at BYU! I learned so much and will always be grateful for being able to live my dream! With that being said, I have entered the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining. I look forward to finding a new home and getting to work.”

Johnson redshirted during the 2024 season. He was an early enrollee and spent the entire year with the BYU program, competing at defensive tackle.

Johnson was BYU’s first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class. He committed to BYU before the Cougars were invited to the Big 12 Conference. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman committed to BYU’s previous defensive staff under defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki. However, his commitment was maintained when Jay Hill became the defensive coordinator.

When Johnson officially signed with BYU in 2023, Hill said he was “one of the strongest kids in the country for his age group.”

At Springville High School, Johnson had 35 sacks, 53.5 tackles for loss, and 257 tackles and was an Army All-American.

Johnson is the 10th BYU football player in the 2025 cycle to enter the Transfer Portal.

