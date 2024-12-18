Utah Hockey Club: How Clayton Keller Gives Back During Pregame Warmup Routine

SALT LAKE CITY – As Utah Hockey Club fans have come to realize, hockey is a different sport with very unique and special traditions. One of those traditions involves the initial team warmups where any fan is permitted to come up to glass, watch the team get ready and attempt to collect a puck from one of the players. During these moments, Utah Captain Clayton Keller looks to give back and embrace part of the culture that was impressed upon him as kid.

Clayton Keller pays it forward after an experience he had with the St. Louis Blues

In the NHL, many players take the opportunity to give back to the fans during pregame warmups by tossing pucks over the boards.

Usually, young fans will bring signs and wear the sweater of their favorite players in attempt to get one of these highly coveted pucks.

Long before Keller was playing in the NHL, he was thrown a puck at one of his very first St. Louis Blues games from franchise legend Barrett Jackman.

“I remember, one of my first Blue games that I went to, one of the players threw me a puck. It was actually Barrett Jackman, and I wore his number for the first couple of years because of that. That’s kind of a cool story that sticks with me,” Keller said.

Looking back, Keller recalls how much he looked up to every player on the Blues and now desires to leave a similar impression on young hockey fans by giving back the same way.

I’ve noticed Keller does this before every game. Gives out a few pucks to fans. Thats a guy that just gets it.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/fIbFp0rh8O — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 23, 2024

“I was a kid one day, and I looked up to all the guys on the Blues. Especially in warmups, I followed everything they did. So, I just want to give back and give them something to remember. If they’re new into hockey, hopefully they’re more excited about it…I try to do as much as I can,” Keller continued.

This season I’ve noticed that Clayton Keller gives out the most warmup pucks before every game. Today I asked him about it: “I just want to give back and give them something to remember…I try to do as much as I can.” More here ⬇️#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/avyNbRwyCo — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 18, 2024

How can a fan be lucky enough to get a puck from Keller at a Utah Hockey Club game?

Being on the receiving end of a warmup puck is one of the most special moments for a young hockey fan.

To see an NHL player skating towards you with a puck on their stick, knowing they’re about to flip it over just for you makes for an absolutely unforgettable experience.

So, how can a fan better their chances of getting one? Keller said he looks for a couple things when choosing who to pick out.

“[I look for] Mostly people with my jersey on or signs I guess, I would say. Those are the first two things. But every now and again I’ll give it to a Utah fan obviously as well. But if someone has my jersey or a sign, I’ll go to them first,” Keller explained.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now travel home to face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Delta Center. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

