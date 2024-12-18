On the Site:
Utah State DB Ike Larsen Awarded 2024 Comeback Player Of The Year

Dec 18, 2024, 4:35 PM

LOGAN, Utah- Utah State’s standout Defensive Back Ike Larsen was named one of three Comeback Player of the Year Award Winners by the College Sports Communicators, Associated Press, and Fiesta Bowl Organization.

Larsen joined Louisville Quarterback Tyler Shough and South Carolina Running Back Raheim Sanders, who were the other two winners of the award. All three were able to bounce back in 2024 after battles with health issues, but unlike Shough who broke his leg, and Sanders’ knee injury, Ike’s challenges were not physical.

Ike Larsen’s Comeback Journey

Ike Larsen, who grew up just north of Logan in Smithfield, played his freshman year for the Aggies in 2021, a year that would end up being historic in the Cache Valley as Utah State went on to snag their first conference championship since winning the WAC in 2012.

With the team riding the high off their first-ever Mountain West Title, Larsen was riding the low of the extended emotional and physical toll that the COVID-19 pandemic was having on his family.

Both of his parents contracted the viral infection, but his mom’s case was more severe. Ike’s mother spent three touch-and-go months in the hospital before being released in October 2021, and Larsen had spent the entire duration dividing his time and attention between football, academics, and his family’s situation.

The whirlwind had taken such a toll on Ike Larsen that on December 12, 2021, he set out to take his own life, but miraculously let out a cry for help before making the attempt.

A call to 911 from Ike just moments before going through with his decision saved his life that night as he finally asked for help and started his road to recovery.

Since then, Ike Larsen has not only gained the tools he needs to take control of his mental health, but he has also used his journey to become an even more outstanding football player.

Ike flourished in 2023 with a breakout season. He charted 102 tackles, six pass breakups, and four interceptions, earning himself All-Mountain West First Team honors.

He followed it up with another strong season from the defensive back position in 2024 with nine pass breakups and another interception.

His resilience in the face of adversity both in life and on the football field, along with his strong advocacy for those suffering from mental health issues earned Ike Larsen the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Ike Larsen In 2025

Even though Larsen is eligible to enter the NFL draft and the NCAA Transfer Portal, Ike has decided to return to Utah State for his senior season, which he will play under newly hired Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall.

RELATED: Utah State Finalizes Hiring Of Former BYU HC Bronco Mendenhall

Larsen will look to build his draft stock in his final year and perhaps bring a trophy back to Logan with the message, “I’ve got unfinished business to attend,” to go along with his announcement to stay with the Aggies on X.

If you or someone you know is struggling or may be having suicidal thoughts, reach out and seek help by calling 988 or visiting www.988lifeline.org.

 

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

RELATED STORIES

What more coverage of Jerrod Calhoun and the Utah State Aggies? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

