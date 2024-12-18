On the Site:
Ryan Smith Giving Away Ticket To Utah Hockey Club Game

Dec 18, 2024, 4:40 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club and owner Ryan Smith have combined to give away hundreds of tickets for tonight’s home game against Vancouver. After giving eight fans his luxury suite for the game, Smith opted to open single-goal view seats for fans looking to experience NHL hockey.

Utah Hockey Club (14-11-5, 33 pts) is hosting the Vancouver Canucks (16-9-5, 37 pts) at Delta Center on Wednesday, December 18. The puck drops at 8 p.m. MT.

Smith took to X on Wednesday morning, offering seats for tonight’s game. After more than 700 fans responded, Smith decided to open additional, obstructed seating.

 

Utah Hockey Club vs. Vancouver

Vancouver has been road warriors this season, going 10-2-1 in its first 13 road contests. The Canucks are scoring 3.54 goals per game on road ice.

On the other side, Utah enters the night 4-1-1 in December and 6-2-2 in its last ten games. Utah Hockey Club has won six straight on the road but sits 4-5-3 in front of their home crowd.

Winger Jake Debrusk leads Vancouver with 14 goals and is fourth with 23 points. Defenseman Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 28 assists and 35 points.

Utah HC is led by 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) from Dylan Guenther, followed by 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) from captain Clayton Keller.

RELATED STORIES

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. Listen to Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Ryan Smith Giving Away Ticket To Utah Hockey Club Game