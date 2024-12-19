Police looking for man accused of stabbing, threatening to kill his wife

OGDEN – Police are looking for a man they said stabbed and threatened to kill his wife in front of their two children.

Ullolvis Villarreal, 33, is facing charges for one count of attempted murder and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, according to charging documents.

A probable cause statement said on Nov. 24, officers with the Ogden City Police Department went to a hospital following a report of a stabbing. The victim told police that her husband, Villarreal, became upset with her after she was talking with a neighbor, documents state.

The couple reportedly began arguing, then Villarreal attacked her with a kitchen knife that had a “blade longer than six inches.” Documents state Villarreal threatened her life and stabbed her twice in front of the couple’s two children, once in her upper back and once in her upper chest.

The victim told police she was able to escape the residence, and Villarreal fled the area, documents state.

During interviews with the Child Justice Center, police said both children reported seeing the attack.

Police said that Villarreal was not in police custody at the time of publication, and that his “whereabouts are unknown, and it is likely he fled the area.”

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.