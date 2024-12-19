On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

MENTAL HEALTH

Grief counselors offer advice on processing difficult details of West Valley murder-suicide

Dec 18, 2024, 5:40 PM | Updated: 5:42 pm

Neighbors watch from down the street as police investigate what they're calling a multi-victim homi...

Neighbors watch from down the street as police investigate what they're calling a multi-victim homicide after five people were found dead inside a West Valley City home on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY – As details emerge about an apparent murder-suicide in West Valley City involving a family of six, they can be difficult to hear and process.

“This is one of those things that’s a tragedy on every level,” said Hilary Dahle, associate clinical mental health counselor at Eagle Mountain Counseling.

Darren Gillespie, a licensed clinical social worker, added, “This is a time to be sad, really.”

Grief counselors Hillary Dahle and Darren Gillespie offered advice to help navigate the grief and trauma caused by an apparent murder-suicide in West Valley City. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV)

Dahle and Gillespie have helped people navigate grief and trauma. They spoke with KSL TV Wednesday about how to process the disturbing news that five family members were found shot to death this week inside their home, with a sixth family member hospitalized in critical condition.

West Valley City killings likely murder-suicide, police say

West Valley City police said Wednesday they believe the father, who has not been identified, shot his family members before turning the gun on himself.

“It’s very traumatic, especially for those who knew the family and the community,” Dahle said.

It can also be tough for children to process when kids their own age are involved.

Dahle advised being direct and open – and not hiding it.

“Sometimes we want to go in and we want to reassure the child and make sure they feel good,” she said. “But they need a moment to feel what they feel, and it really is a scary event.”

Gillespie added children often process bad news heavier than adults do.

“The less they have to be exposed, the better,” he said. “But if they are, the best thing the parents could do is help them understand it better than what their mind is doing.”

But adults can also struggle with processing stories like this. This tragedy happened just one week before Christmas.

“It’s supposed to be a happy season where people are more merry,” Gillespie said.

The counselors said it’s important to be aware of feelings and talk to someone.

“It’s OK to say we’re sad, this was difficult to hear – we need some time and space to kind of think about it – and give ourselves time to grieve,” said Dahle.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7 help and resources. (988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline)

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

 

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources

KSL 5 TV Live

Mental Health

Neighbors watch from down the street as police investigate what they're calling a multi-victim homi...

Daniel Woodruff

Grief counselors offer advice on processing difficult details of West Valley murder-suicide

As details emerge about an apparent murder-suicide in West Valley City involving a family of six, they can be difficult to hear and process.

3 minutes ago

FILE – Salt Lake County announced on Dec. 16, 2024 that it's expanding what it calls its Assertiv...

Dan Rascon

Salt Lake County adding resources to help those with mental illness

A big increase in resources in Salt Lake County in helping those who are suffering from mental illness.

2 days ago

FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta fields questions at a news conference in San Francisco...

Associated Press

California to consider requiring mental health warnings on social media sites

California, home to some of the largest technology companies in the world, would be the first U.S. state to require mental health warning labels on social media sites if lawmakers pass a bill introduced Monday.

9 days ago

Salt Lake City's capitol building through a dense layer of fog and smog on Dec. 18, 2023. (KSL TV)...

Emma Benson

How the poor air quality can impact your mental health

If you're feeling less motivated or more tired than usual, you're not alone. This bad air quality doesn't just affect our physical health; experts say the inversion can also impact our mental health.

12 days ago

My Auntie's House in Salt Lake City, which aims to heal domestic violence offenders and try to brin...

Mike Anderson

Domestic violence program focuses on healing offenders

My Auntie's House is a residential domestic violence program that focuses on healing the offenders and bringing families back together.

12 days ago

Victoria Wynn paints...

Emma Benson

12 ways to stay healthy this holiday season

Here are 12 ways to stay healthy this time of year, so you can enjoy the holiday festivities all season long.

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Grief counselors offer advice on processing difficult details of West Valley murder-suicide