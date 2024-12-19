On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former BYU Standout Excited For Potential Of WR Jojo Phillips

Dec 18, 2024, 5:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips has a bright future ahead of him.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound redshirt freshman from Lancaster, California, has seen his role in BYU’s offense grow this season.

This season, Phillips is BYU’s leader in yards per catch, averaging 21.1 yards. He’s a big-play receiver who has hauled in 10 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns in a receiver unit that features veterans Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter.

Former BYU standouts are also taking notice of Phillips’s potential.

Former BYU WR Neil Pau’u impressed with Jojo Phillips

After Wednesday’s Alamo Bowl practice inside the Indoor Practice Facility in Provo, former BYU and NFL wide receiver Neil Pau’u went to X to share his thoughts on Phillips.

“Goin to BYU practice today, damn that WR Jojo Phillips kid can be special,” wrote Pau’u.

Pau’u had close to 1,500 receiving yards in his BYU career and spent some time with the Buffalo Bills organization. Currently, Pau’u is a wide receivers coach at Snow College in Ephraim.

With Darius Lassiter out of eligibility next season, there’s a path for Phillips to emerge as a starter in 2025.

We’ve seen an uptick in Phillips targets in the regular season’s final two weeks. He was also the intended receiver on BYU’s final play against Oklahoma State before Retzlaff threw to Darius Lassiter for the game-winning score.

Phillips was a notable signee in the class of 2023 out of Sierra Canyon High School in California. He received offers from SEC programs as an eighth grader, but then the COVID-19 pandemic tossed a wrench in football being played in California. That led to Phillips focusing on basketball for some time during his prep career.

Phillips and the BYU football team continue preparations to take on the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2024 Alamo Bowl on December 28th in San Antonio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Standout Excited For Potential Of WR Jojo Phillips

BYU's redshirt freshman wide receiver caught the attention of a former pass catcher at practice.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Giving Away Ticket To Utah Hockey Club Game

Utah Hockey Club and owner Ryan Smith have combined to give away hundreds of tickets for tonight's home game against Vancouver.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State DB Ike Larsen Awarded 2024 Comeback Player Of The Year

Utah State's standout Defensive Back Ike Larsen was named one of three Comeback Player of the Year Award Winners by the College Sports Communicators, Associated Press, and Fiesta Bowl Organization.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club: How Clayton Keller Gives Back During Pregame Warmup Routine

Utah Captain Clayton Keller looks to give back and embrace part of the culture that was impressed upon him as kid.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football DT Dallin Johnson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Springville High standout is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Secures Ninth Transfer Portal Addition, Defensive Back Blake Cotton

Utah football is rolling with momentum on the recruiting trail as they landed their ninth pledge in the transfer portal.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Former BYU Standout Excited For Potential Of WR Jojo Phillips