Former BYU Standout Excited For Potential Of WR Jojo Phillips

PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips has a bright future ahead of him.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound redshirt freshman from Lancaster, California, has seen his role in BYU’s offense grow this season.

This season, Phillips is BYU’s leader in yards per catch, averaging 21.1 yards. He’s a big-play receiver who has hauled in 10 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns in a receiver unit that features veterans Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter.

Former BYU standouts are also taking notice of Phillips’s potential.

Former BYU WR Neil Pau’u impressed with Jojo Phillips

After Wednesday’s Alamo Bowl practice inside the Indoor Practice Facility in Provo, former BYU and NFL wide receiver Neil Pau’u went to X to share his thoughts on Phillips.

Goin to BYU practice today, damn that WR Jojo Phillips kid can be special!! — neil_pauu#8 (@pauuneil) December 18, 2024

“Goin to BYU practice today, damn that WR Jojo Phillips kid can be special,” wrote Pau’u.

Pau’u had close to 1,500 receiving yards in his BYU career and spent some time with the Buffalo Bills organization. Currently, Pau’u is a wide receivers coach at Snow College in Ephraim.

With Darius Lassiter out of eligibility next season, there’s a path for Phillips to emerge as a starter in 2025.

We’ve seen an uptick in Phillips targets in the regular season’s final two weeks. He was also the intended receiver on BYU’s final play against Oklahoma State before Retzlaff threw to Darius Lassiter for the game-winning score.

Phillips was a notable signee in the class of 2023 out of Sierra Canyon High School in California. He received offers from SEC programs as an eighth grader, but then the COVID-19 pandemic tossed a wrench in football being played in California. That led to Phillips focusing on basketball for some time during his prep career.

Phillips and the BYU football team continue preparations to take on the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2024 Alamo Bowl on December 28th in San Antonio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

