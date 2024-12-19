On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Caregiver used dementia patient’s credit card for Door Dash, Walmart purchases, police say

Dec 18, 2024, 6:23 PM

Sign for Williamsburg assisted living in Logan, pictured on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Sign for Williamsburg assisted living in Logan, pictured on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — Dawn Wilson says she got a concerning call from her stepbrother, that led them to reach out to police more than a year ago. He had noticed some unusual charges on his dad, Dale Greenlee’s credit card statement.

“We had met each other at our father’s room and, we started looking through it,” Wilson recalled. “And a lot of the food was not anything that he would normally eat.”

Wilson said one of the charges was for about $250 worth of food at Costa Vida through DoorDash.

According to an arrest affidavit, Logan police eventually tracked the charges to 32-year-old Maria Trinidad Mendez, an employee at Williamsburg assisted living, where Greenlee was staying in hospice. A probable cause statement estimated that she had charged $633 worth in DoorDash, and about $399 worth in charges at Walmart, including dog treats and an Xbox controller. When detectives confronted Mendez about the charges, they say she claimed some were made by mistake on Greenlee’s card and that she had reimbursed him. According to the affidavit, she also claimed that Greenlee would buy the food for employees, and that the dog treats were for his dog. Detectives said Greenlee did not have a dog.

“I am very upset because,” Wilson said. “You know, when your parents get to the point where they need a home, you put them into a home where you think they’re going to be loved and respected, not to be abused.”

Wilson says Greenlee stayed at Williamsburg for about a month and a half and passed away shortly after. He suffered from both blindness and dementia at the time. While Greenlee was Wilson’s stepfather, she refers to him as her dad.

“He actually walked me down the aisle when I got married to my first husband,” Wilson recalled. “And he was there when all my babies were born.”

Wilson worries that other residents could have been victimized by Mendez, and she’s urging other families to check their records.

“I thought, well, if she has used my dad’s card, how many other people has she used their cards for?” she said.

Mendez was served two third-degree felonies and two class-a misdemeanors in connection with using Greenlee’s card. She will have to turn herself in for arrest before her first court appearance on January 25th, 2025.

A spokesperson for SAL Management Group, which manages Williamsburg, provided the following statement:

“We are aware of the serious allegations involving former employee Maria Mendez at our Williamsburg facility in Logan. We can confirm that Mendez is no longer employed with us, as we terminated her immediately upon learning of the situation.

At SAL Management Group, we take these matters very seriously. We have fully cooperated with local law enforcement and conducted our own investigation. Based on our communications with residents and their families, we believe this was an isolated incident.

We want to emphasize that we have a zero-tolerance policy for theft and the misuse of trust placed in us by our residents. The safety and well-being of those we serve is our highest priority, and we are committed to maintaining the integrity of our care.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Sign for Williamsburg assisted living in Logan, pictured on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Caregiver used dementia patient’s credit card for Door Dash, Walmart purchases, police say

Logan Police say 32-year-old Maria Trinidad Menendez used the credit card of a man who was suffering from blindness and dementia to buy more than $1,000 worth in fast food and items.

5 seconds ago

FILE - The logo for the Justice Department is seen before a news conference at the Department of Ju...

Jacob Freeman

Homeland Security agent charged for selling drugs in Utah

A grand jury in Salt Lake City brought criminal charges against a Homeland Security agent for conspiring with another agent to sell bath salts.

2 hours ago

TikTok Inc. building...

Associated Press

Supreme Court will hear arguments over the law that could ban TikTok in the US if it’s not sold

The Supreme Court will hear arguments next month over the constitutionality of the federal law that could ban TikTok in the United States.

8 hours ago

Nicholas Rossi, the man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the country to avoid rape charg...

Shara Park

Plea deal offered to Nicholas Rossi in Utah County rape case

Nicholas Rossi, the man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the country to avoid rape charges, has been offered a plea deal in a 2008 rape case out of Orem.

24 hours ago

With the final rule’s approval, the FTC will have the power to impose financial penalties on shor...

Samantha Delouya, CNN

Hidden ticket fees and vacation rental charges banned in America

The Federal Trade Commission announced a final rule banning hotels and ticketing and short-term rental companies from including hidden junk fees in their total price on Tuesday.

1 day ago

Generic photo of a courtroom gavel...

Jacob Freeman

Utah man sentenced for fraudulently collecting over half a million in disability benefits

A Utah man was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $560,000 back to the Social Security Administration after pleading guilty to fraudulently collecting 13 years of disability benefits, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Caregiver used dementia patient’s credit card for Door Dash, Walmart purchases, police say