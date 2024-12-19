Utah Hockey Club Vs. Vancouver Canucks Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – The Vancouver Canucks put their outstanding road record on the line against a streaking Utah team at Delta Center.

Utah Hockey Club (14-11-5, 33 pts) is hosting the Vancouver Canucks (16-9-5, 37 pts) at Delta Center on Wednesday, December 18.

Back on home ice. 📍: Delta Center

⏰: 8PM MT

📺: UtahHC+ and Utah 16

📻: KSL Sports Zone pic.twitter.com/giCxyCA0em — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 18, 2024

Vancouver has been road warriors this season, going 10-2-1 in its first 13 road contests. The Canucks are scoring 3.54 goals per game on road ice.

On the other side, Utah enters the night 4-1-1 in December and 6-2-2 in its last ten games. Utah Hockey Club has won six straight on the road but sits 4-5-3 in front of their home crowd.

Winger Jake Debrusk leads Vancouver with 14 goals and is fourth with 23 points. Defenseman Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 28 assists and 35 points.

Pregame

Utah is 4-0-1 in their last 5 games, what has been the reason for the success?@BagleyKSLsports joined the guys to chat about that and more. Full interview..https://t.co/5GRe1eDTln pic.twitter.com/viV4CGnIIG — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) December 18, 2024

Holy smokes. The barn is going to be LOUD tonight.#UtahHC https://t.co/nBO4jb29Mb — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 18, 2024

It’s going to be a packed house tonight. Let’s play some hockey.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/6tHu4Tx03f — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 19, 2024

Utah Hockey Clubs vs. Vancouver Gameday reading

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. Listen to Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24