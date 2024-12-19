On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance challenges Utah public lands lawsuit

Dec 18, 2024, 8:10 PM

Steve Bloch, Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance legal director, speaks during a SUWA press conferenc...

Steve Bloch, Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance legal director, speaks during a SUWA press conference outside of the City-County Building in Salt Lake City on Dec. 18, 2024. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MARIAH MAYNES, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance filed a lawsuit challenging the State of Utah’s public lands lawsuit.

In a post on Facebook, SUWA said that the Utah public lands lawsuit violates Utah’s constitution. Article Three of the state constitution says that Utah does not have a claim over lands owned by native tribes or the federal government.

The U.S. gained ownership of the land comprising Utah at the end of the Mexican-American War in 1848. In the initial filing, Utah acknowledged that it has never owned the lands at the center of the lawsuit. It asks the Supreme Court of the United States if the federal government can hold unappropriated lands indefinitely.

Alongside the filing, the state began an ad campaign known as Stand for Our Land.

In a media advisory, SUWA called the ad campaign propaganda.

During Wednesday morning’s press conference, SUWA Legal Director Steve Bloch said the media campaign suggests the targeted lands are not worth public attention. However, they encompass numerous recreation areas.

Public lands lawsuit could have consequences, SUWA says

“They’re also seeking an order that would instruct the United States to sell off these 18.5 million acres,” said Bloch. “In Utah’s multi-million dollar media campaign … they suggest that maybe the Supreme Court will order that the land simply be given to Utah. That’s simply false and misleading.”

SUWA said that if Utah’s bid was successful, the land would not immediately be given to the state because it never owned the land. Instead, it would begin a disposition process, where the lands would likely be sold to the highest bidder.

“The lawsuit filed this morning by the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance leans into the fact that when Utah first entered the Union in 1896, the citizens of the state forever disclaimed their right to federal lands in Utah,” said Bloch.

“That was a part of the bargain at statehood. And our case filed this morning, seeks to enforce that commitment.”

KSL NewsRadio reached out to the offices of Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and Gov. Spencer Cox for comment. Neither have responded.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Steve Bloch, Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance legal director, speaks during a SUWA press conferenc...

Mariah Maynes, KSL NewsRadio

Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance challenges Utah public lands lawsuit

On Wednesday, Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance filed a lawsuit challenging the State of Utah’s public lands lawsuit.

5 seconds ago

Sign for Williamsburg assisted living in Logan, pictured on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Caregiver used dementia patient’s credit card for Door Dash, Walmart purchases, police say

Logan Police say 32-year-old Maria Trinidad Menendez used the credit card of a man who was suffering from blindness and dementia to buy more than $1,000 worth in fast food and items.

2 hours ago

A sign at the border of the Goshute Reservation on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Food donation helps Goshute Reservation pantry feed families

You can find all sorts of food at the pantry in Goshute. But right now, it's less stocked than ever.

2 hours ago

(Colorado City)...

Carlysle Price

Police looking for man accused of stabbing, threatening to kill his wife

Police are looking for a man they said stabbed and threatened to kill his wife in front of their two children.

2 hours ago

Neighbors watch from down the street as police investigate what they're calling a multi-victim homi...

Daniel Woodruff

Grief counselors offer advice on processing difficult details of West Valley murder-suicide

As details emerge about an apparent murder-suicide in West Valley City involving a family of six, they can be difficult to hear and process.

3 hours ago

FILE — Handcuffs. (Pixaby)...

Carlysle Price

Detectives discover two fentanyl distribution groups in Salt Lake County

Following a two-day investigation, Utah County detectives discovered two fentanyl distribution groups, recovering over 32,000 fentanyl pills.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance challenges Utah public lands lawsuit