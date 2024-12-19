Neighbors say murder-suicide victims were found by relatives and church leader

WEST VALLEY CITY – The 17-year-old teen found barely alive with his deceased family members, killed in what police suspect was a murder-suicide, was discovered by relatives and a church leader, according to next-door neighbors.

A next-door neighbor, who asked not to be identified citing safety concerns, said relatives of the 38-year-old mother were in the neighborhood looking for the family on Monday afternoon.

“They knocked on our door and asked if we had seen them over the weekend because they hadn’t been responsive to their calls or texts,” said the next-door neighbor. “It was the sister of the mother and her son, (the nephew of the victim).”

The next-door neighbor said they grew concerned, and by Monday night, they saw West Valley City Police were called to the area. Police checked in with neighbors, including German DeCasa, who said he was surprised to learn the family had a teenage son.

“I saw the father, the mother, and three kids, the young kids, but I don’t know about the 17-year-old boy. I hadn’t seen him,” said DeCasa, who also reported he hadn’t seen the family in recent days.

On Tuesday morning, the next-door neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said the relatives were back in the neighborhood and again asked about the family’s whereabouts.

“We saw them. They kept driving past the house and would knock on the door but no one answered,” the next-door neighbor said.

The next-door neighbor said they grew concerned and encouraged the relatives to contact the police or force a window to gain entry to the home.

“Their faces and just the energy they radiated was worry, concern,” the next-door neighbor said.

According to the next-door neighbor, the relatives were reluctant to call the authorities again because police “told them to wait.”

“My older sister told them you should do another welfare check because there could’ve been a gas leak, carbon monoxide,” the next-door neighbor said. “(The victim’s nephew) replied, ‘My mom is worried that he (the father) is in there with something,’ when my sister heard that it took her aback.”

The next-door neighbor said the relatives suspected the family was inside the home and told them they would return with their church leader who “was going to help.”

“They knew something was wrong in the home,” the next-door neighbor said.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 2 p.m., the next-door neighbor said the relatives came back with the man they said was their church leader.

“Finally the church member and another family member pulled up and again were trying to figure out how to get into the home,” the next-door neighbor said, explaining that they finally decided to find a way into the back of the home.

“It seemed they were pretty hesitant to climb the backyard fence because of the dog, but we reassured them the dog is pretty friendly,” the next-door neighbor said. “The church leader, I think he decided to take action and he finally did climb the fence.”

The next-door neighbor said the church leader and another male relative jumped the fence and looked for a way into the home.

Meanwhile, the next-door neighbor said she called 911 to inform them of their efforts to get into the home and ask for police support.

“I told them you should come out here and help,” the next-door neighbor said.

Sometime later, the men exited the home and informed them they found the 17-year-old in the garage, alive and wounded.

“I started hearing screaming, like crazy screaming (from the sister),” the next-door neighbor said. “ So then I made a second call to 911 and said ‘Hey they’re screaming now I’m not sure if the person in there is armed but they said he looks disoriented, you should get here now. This is life or death.’”

The neighbors said police arrived and made final entry into the home where they found the deceased victims in what they suspect was a murder-suicide committed by the 42-year-old father.

Multiple neighbors said they were shocked and saddened to learn about the circumstances. They described the family, their neighbors of three years, as warm and friendly.

The deceased victims include the 38-year-old mother and three children, including an 11-year-old boy, and two daughters ages 9 and 2.

“It’s shocking, upsetting that things had to be delayed,” the next-door neighbor said. “We ended up talking with my family and decided if you go missing, we’re going to break into your home. You can replace your front door or window. I’m going to make sure you’re okay.”