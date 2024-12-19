On the Site:
Kyle Whittingham At Delta Center Supporting Utah Hockey Club

Dec 18, 2024, 8:02 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham is in the crowd tonight as Utah HC prepares to take on Vancouver.

Utah Hockey Club (14-11-5, 33 pts) is hosting the Vancouver Canucks (16-9-5, 37 pts) at Delta Center on Wednesday, December 18.

The second-longest tenured coach at the FBS level led Utah to a disappointing 5-7 finish this season. Despite the lack of success in 2024, Whittingham recently announced he will return to Utah for his 21st season as head coach in 2025.

RELATED STORIES

Clayton Keller to fans after childhood experience

In the NHL, many players take the opportunity to give back to the fans during pregame warmups by tossing pucks over the boards.

Usually, young fans bring signs and wear the sweaters of their favorite players in an attempt to win one of these highly coveted pucks.

Long before Keller played in the NHL, he was thrown a puck at one of his first St. Louis Blues games from franchise legend Barrett Jackman.

“I remember, one of my first Blues games that I went to, one of the players threw me a puck. It was actually Barrett Jackman, and I wore his number for the first couple of years because of that. That’s kind of a cool story that sticks with me,” Keller said.

Looking back, Keller recalls how much he looked up to every player on the Blues and now desires to leave a similar impression on young hockey fans by giving back the same way.

“I was a kid one day, and I looked up to all the guys on the Blues. Especially in warmups, I followed everything they did. So, I just want to give back and give them something to remember. If they’re new into hockey, hopefully they’re more excited about it…I try to do as much as I can,” Keller continued.

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on the KSL Sports app or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

