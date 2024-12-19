Utah agencies prepare with mental health support in tough times

WEST VALLEY CITY – The apparent murder-suicide of five family members, leaving a surviving but injured 17-year-old in the hospital, is just one example of what are some of the worst cases that first responders experience.

Justin Boardman, a law enforcement consultant and former investigator, left the West Valley Police Department in 2017.

“Being my former department, it’s certainly dear to my heart,” Boardman said. “And I can empathize with how they’re feeling and going about this tragedy.”

Among the other services, Boardman now helps agencies nationwide implement mindful policing that focuses on helping officers understand what they’re going through and when they need to ask for help.

“Having that in a normal routine is becoming more and more acceptable,” Boardman explained. “We need that empathy and compassion. We need to understand how our brains work so that we can help ourselves helping others.”

A new law, focused on mental health resources that went into effect in July of 2024, requires agencies to offer some kind of mental health support. Agencies can also apply for grants from The Utah Department of Public Safety to help fund those efforts.

Courtney Fausett, a wellness coordinator with the Utah Highway Patrol said she sees first-hand the impact those kinds of resources can make.

“We really try to push the proactive resources that we want to make sure that all of our officers feel empowered to take control of their own wellness and make sure that they are really prioritizing that in their in their own lives,” Fausett explained.

Fausett is also the daughter of a state trooper with nearly 30 years of experience.

“There is definitely a stigma, especially in the older generations of law enforcement,” Fausett said. “We’ve really tried to push past that stigma. And one of the best and the greatest things that I’m proud of in this department, and I’m so fortunate to be a part of, is our administration really prioritizes top-down wellness.”

Fausett said the Utah Highway Patrol focuses on making sure state troopers maintain their physical, emotional, and financial wellness. Counseling is also readily available, as well as peer support groups.

“These things do come home with them as well, which is very difficult to deal with,” Fausett explained. “And so we want to make sure that they are aware of, and have everything that they need in place, to manage the effects.”

Boardman dealt with his own fair share of trauma as a police officer and detective.

“Probably one of my worst was a murder-suicide with kids,” Boardman recalled. “But they (the kids) witnessed it. They survived.”

He said when those impacts aren’t taken care of, they can influence your whole life.

“Mental health is just one of the many aspects,” Boardman said. “It also affects you physically, and it affects your relationships.”

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT : Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline : First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app .

SafeUTNG : Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app .

Utah Warm Line : For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources