Mikahail Sergachev Backhand Gives Utah Hockey Club Defining Victory

SALT LAKE CITY – Sometimes, good teams just find a way. It doesn’t look pretty; there will be plenty to correct when watching the film, but a win helps that process. Utah Hockey Club dug deep and found a way to beat Vancouver, scoring three late goals for a 3-2 overtime win.

After seemingly expending all its energy to force overtime, Utah Hockey Club hung on through four minutes of the extra period.

With the clock under 20 seconds, Logan Cooley went on a breakaway, flanked by Sergachev on his right. Cooley held the puck as long as possible before dropping a beautiful pass at Sergachev’s stick.

The defenseman beat Thatcher Demko glove-side with a back-hander that sent the Delta Center crowd into hysterics with the come-from-behind win.

Clayton Keller to fans after childhood experience

In the NHL, many players take the opportunity to give back to the fans during pregame warmups by tossing pucks over the boards.

Usually, young fans bring signs and wear the sweaters of their favorite players in an attempt to win one of these highly coveted pucks.

I’ve noticed Keller does this before every game. Gives out a few pucks to fans. Thats a guy that just gets it.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/fIbFp0rh8O — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 23, 2024

Long before Keller played in the NHL, he was thrown a puck at one of his first St. Louis Blues games from franchise legend Barrett Jackman.

“I remember, one of my first Blues games that I went to, one of the players threw me a puck. It was actually Barrett Jackman, and I wore his number for the first couple of years because of that. That’s kind of a cool story that sticks with me,” Keller said.

Looking back, Keller recalls how much he looked up to every player on the Blues and now desires to leave a similar impression on young hockey fans by giving back the same way.

This season I’ve noticed that Clayton Keller gives out the most warmup pucks before every game. Today I asked him about it: “I just want to give back and give them something to remember…I try to do as much as I can.” More here ⬇️#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/avyNbRwyCo — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 18, 2024

“I was a kid one day, and I looked up to all the guys on the Blues. Especially in warmups, I followed everything they did. So, I just want to give back and give them something to remember. If they’re new into hockey, hopefully they’re more excited about it…I try to do as much as I can,” Keller continued.

