On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

How one university works to leverage Utah’s startup culture to nurture entrepreneurs

Dec 23, 2024, 6:45 PM | Updated: 8:08 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

OREM There are many rankings out there showing the best states to start a business. Utah often ranks fairly high.

One university believes it’s positioning itself to lead the way in pumping out new entrepreneurs because of the business climate Utah already has.

“Utah is special,” said Seth Jenson, director of Utah Valley University’s Entrepreneurship Institute. “We’re absolutely special.”

Startup culture

On Provo’s Center Street, there’s a new addition.

In what used to be a car dealership, the new corporate headquarters of Thread has moved in. Or, as employees call it, “Threadquarters.”

The chief financial officer Ryan King said the company sells a lot of wallets, lanyards, and bags.

“We used to be making these in my parents’ garage,” King said, holding one of their wallets. “Now we’re not doing that.”

The business has certainly grown since launching in 2015, and King has a lot of experience to share. Lately, he’s been doing that at UVU’s Entrepreneurship Institute, providing guidance and mentoring to students.

The institute has been around for about seven years. But within the last 12 months, Jenson has worked to reinvent it by taking advantage of relationships with existing businesses like Thread – and a strong startup culture in the state.

“There’s no better place to build a program like this one than in Utah,” Jenson said, “because there’s so much to plug into.”

Startups, of course, can be volatile. Many of them fail. But WalletHub recently said Utah is the best state to start a business. Additionally, a Stanford researcher found the state has the highest percentage of companies that are unicorns, which are privately held with a value of at least $1 billion.

At the Entrepreneurship Institute, UVU students from all majors learn how to start a business – and start earning money – within one semester.

Jenson called that a “lightbulb moment” for students that is “life-changing.”

Learning how to be an entrepreneur

Tim Shorts, a junior studying computer science, is building a business. It’s a mobile game website where users can join competitions and developers can market new games.

His company is two months old and just started getting revenue, he said.

“It felt good,” Shorts said.

UVU also works to connect local entrepreneurs who have a business idea and some money with students, and then they work together to bring that business to life, said Jenson.

“We’re committed to have UVU be a top five entrepreneurship program in the world in the next five years,” he said.

Shorts is excited about what he’s building and sees himself as an entrepreneur.

“It’s kind of an addicting thing for me,” he said. “I think that I would be happy just continuing to build something, to build companies.”

Back at Thread’s headquarters in Provo, King said he’s inspired by what’s going on at UVU and agrees Utah is well-positioned to churn out more startups because of its entrepreneurial community.

“It’s just been awesome,” King said. “So many people willing to help.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Glen Arbor Street residents pass Christmas lights and decorations along the street, nicknamed "Chri...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Who gets a white Christmas? Incoming storm deliver snow in Utah

A small storm is forecast to join Santa on his route, passing through the state between late Christmas Eve and early Christmas Day.

1 hour ago

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

Alton Barnhart

Eight DUI arrests in four days, SLCPD says

From Friday morning through Tuesday morning, eight people have been arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. 

3 hours ago

FILE (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Alton Barnhart

Investigation underway after body found near Interstate 215

A body was found Sunday morning near 1600 W. on eastbound Interstate 215, according to Utah Highway Patrol. 

4 hours ago

(FILE) - The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office and Jail in Heber City is pictured on Friday, March 12...

Alton Barnhart

Man arrested in fatal road rage shooting at Jordanelle State Park, police say

A man linked to the fatal shooting at Jordanelle State Park back in September was arrested on Monday, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

5 hours ago

Riverdale Mayor Braden Mitchell and Santa Claus at the announcement on Monday of the planned openin...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

‘We’re super excited’: Trader Joe’s to open store in Riverdale

Riverdale, a regional commercial hub, will be getting a Trader Joe's, city leaders announced Monday.

6 hours ago

Santa made an appearance, greeting travelers at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday,...

Emma Benson

Holiday spirit alive and well at Salt Lake International Airport as travel rush underway

The holiday travel rush is underway, as folks are hitting the roads and skies. AAA expects nearly 120 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more this holiday.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

How one university works to leverage Utah’s startup culture to nurture entrepreneurs