On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Your car’s antifreeze may have started as deicing fluid for airplanes

Dec 23, 2024, 10:50 AM | Updated: 10:53 am

IDS crews deicing an aircraft at Salt Lake City International Airport. (Heather Kelly/KSL NewsRadio...

IDS crews deicing an aircraft at Salt Lake City International Airport. (Heather Kelly/KSL NewsRadio)

(Heather Kelly/KSL NewsRadio)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER KELLY, KSLNEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City International Airport is the only one in the country that recycles deicing fluid, or propylene glycol, from start to finish.

Deicing Fluid Reclamation Plant Manager Kelly Clark said there are three parts to recycling the glycol: pretreatment, evaporation, and distillation.

“Other airports like Pittsburgh, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Detroit do one or two of the steps and then have to ship the partially recycled glycol to Romulus, Michigan to complete the process.”

Getting the glycol from where planes are deiced on the tarmac to the plant requires a lot of infrastructure underneath the airport.

“[There are] six underground pump stations, and five miles of HDPE pipe leading from the deicing pads to the recycling plant north of the airport,” said Clark. “All the fluid ends up in 3-storage lagoons, each of which can hold 3.4 million gallons of water and used deicing fluid.”

The process starts near the runways at the airport

During cold and stormy weather, airlines need to make sure snow and ice don’t inhibit planes’ ability to take off.

Planes are directed to one of three deicing pads located around the runways. Each pad can hold either six or eight airplanes. A fourth deicing pad has been built but is not open for use yet.

New deicing truck used by Integrated Deicing Services, LLC at the Salt Lake City International Airport. (Heather Kelly/KSL NewsRadio)

Randy Hubbell, the general manager for Integrated Deicing Services, said four deicing trucks will surround an aircraft and spray it down.

“We have two different types of propylene glycol,” Hubbell said. “The orange-colored glycol is called Type 1. It is used to melt snow and ice. Then we can also spray Type 4, which is green, on top of the Type 1. This prevents snow or ice adhering to the plane for about 30 minutes while the plane taxis and then climbs through possible icing conditions in clouds.”

“Most of the glycol does stick to the aircraft,” said Clark. “But some of it will fall to the ground, which is why there are drains and pipes to carry the fluid away.”

Keeping Utah’s waterways clean

The Reclamation Plant began operating in 2001. Before then, all the excess deicing fluid was collected and then slowly released to the water treatment plant in Salt Lake City.

“They couldn’t send the entire amount of glycol into the system all at once because it would kill the microbes designed to filter the water,” said Clark. “That’s why the underground infrastructure was installed starting in 1998. The city knew the airport was growing, and they planned to have the recycling plant as part of their operations so more and more glycol wouldn’t be sent into the Jordan River or Great Salt Lake.”

“Any moisture, like snow or rain, collected with the deicing fluid is separated from the glycol and used in the recycling process so they don’t need to pull more water from the system,” Clark said.

A lot of glycol is used each winter

Hubbell said that, on average, an aircraft needs 50 gallons of deicing fluid.

“But during the inversion earlier this month, we used 13,000 gallons of fluid in one day.”

Hubbell said the inversion creates ice crystals that coat the plane and are hard to see.

“That’s really, really hard on us. We went through a lot of fluid during that stretch of the inversion.”

“The winter of 2022-2023 was the worst,” said Hubbell. “I had to order over a million gallons of deicing fluid.”

He said, on average, he orders 600,000 gallons each year.

All that glycol is stored in temperature-controlled storage tanks at the airport. The deicing trucks can pull up to pumps to fill up. They need to do this multiple times a day during winter weather.

Temperature-controlled storage tanks of Type I and Type IV propylene glycol at the Salt Lake City International Airport. (Heather Kelly/KSL NewsRadio)

Hubbell said he has more storage facilities across the Wasatch Front, which can be delivered to the airport within eight hours if they are using a lot of glycol on a snowy day.

However, they are not temperature-controlled.

Hubbell said it isn’t good for glycol to bake in hot temperatures. So he starts reducing the amount of glycol he orders starting in February.

Recycling starts each January until the overflow is gone

While orders for new glycol are reduced starting the first of each year, Clark said that’s when his work begins.

“We start pulling the used glycol out of our storage lagoons in January. The process runs 24/7 until all the glycol has been recycled — usually in September or October,” said Clark.

“Once all the water and impurities have been pulled out of the used glycol, we resell it to third parties. It is then put in anti-freeze, all types of paint, and sprayed on aggregate to keep it from freezing during winter months,” Clark said.

The yellow fluid is 98% pure after recycling. The 2% of impurities give it the color. The clear glycol is 100% recycled. (Heather Kelly/KSL NewsRadio)

The used propylene glycol has not been approved to be sprayed back on airplanes.

“There are a lot of tests that still have to be done on the recycled fluid and then the FAA would have to approve it,” said Hubbell.

Both Clark and Hubbell said they would like to have the used glycol make it back for use on airplanes. That is, if it is safe and effective. It would also be less expensive in the long run.

“New glycol costs $8.00 a gallon, while the recycled glycol sells for $4.00 a gallon,” said Clark.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Glen Arbor Street residents pass Christmas lights and decorations along the street, nicknamed "Chri...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Who gets a white Christmas? Incoming storm deliver snow in Utah

A small storm is forecast to join Santa on his route, passing through the state between late Christmas Eve and early Christmas Day.

1 hour ago

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

Alton Barnhart

Eight DUI arrests in four days, SLCPD says

From Friday morning through Tuesday morning, eight people have been arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. 

3 hours ago

FILE (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Alton Barnhart

Investigation underway after body found near Interstate 215

A body was found Sunday morning near 1600 W. on eastbound Interstate 215, according to Utah Highway Patrol. 

4 hours ago

(FILE) - The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office and Jail in Heber City is pictured on Friday, March 12...

Alton Barnhart

Man arrested in fatal road rage shooting at Jordanelle State Park, police say

A man linked to the fatal shooting at Jordanelle State Park back in September was arrested on Monday, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

5 hours ago

Riverdale Mayor Braden Mitchell and Santa Claus at the announcement on Monday of the planned openin...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

‘We’re super excited’: Trader Joe’s to open store in Riverdale

Riverdale, a regional commercial hub, will be getting a Trader Joe's, city leaders announced Monday.

6 hours ago

Santa made an appearance, greeting travelers at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday,...

Emma Benson

Holiday spirit alive and well at Salt Lake International Airport as travel rush underway

The holiday travel rush is underway, as folks are hitting the roads and skies. AAA expects nearly 120 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more this holiday.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Your car’s antifreeze may have started as deicing fluid for airplanes