On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Texas Longhorns Transfer Tausili Akana Commits To BYU Football

Dec 23, 2024, 11:01 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Former Texas Longhorns EDGE rusher Tausili Akana is now a BYU Cougar.

Akana announced his commitment to BYU on Monday on X and Instagram.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end has been with the Texas Longhorns for the past two seasons. Akana, a native of Hawaii, played high school football at Skyridge High School in Lehi.

Coming out of Skyridge High School, Akana was a four-star prospect and the No. 52 overall ranked recruit in the country. After two seasons at Texas, Akana was rated by 247Sports as a three-star prospect in the transfer portal and the 40th overall EDGE rusher in the 2025 portal cycle.

Akana appeared in three games during his two seasons on the Forty Acres.

He will arrive at BYU with three years of eligibility remaining.

BYU has a pressing need for defensive linemen after the Cougars will lose Tyler Batty, Isaiah Bagnah, and Logan Lutui off the edge due to graduation. However, BYU is replenishing the talent by adding Akana and fellow four-star in the 2022 high school recruiting class, Hunter Clegg.

During his senior year at Skyridge High School, Akana recorded 70 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 22 pressures, and one forced fumble.

Akana comes from an athletic family. His father, Brandyn Akana, was a former basketball player at BYU-Hawaii. His mother, Joselyn, played volleyball at Hawaii, and his sisters played Division 1 volleyball.

Tausili Akana visited BYU last week and attended BYU basketball’s game against Florida A&M.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Colorado In Alamo Bowl

The Alamo Bowl: It's in the game!

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tale Of The Tape: How BYU, Colorado Stack Up Ahead Of Alamo Bowl

Taking a look at how the two Big 12 programs stack up against one another entering the Alamo Bowl.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Endures Another Poor Second Period In Loss To Dallas Stars

Despite a great first period and a valiant comeback effort in the third, the Utah Hockey Club was yet again plagued by a poor performance in the second which resulted in another loss to the Dallas Stars.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Love Leads Packers To Playoff Birth With Monday Night Win

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love and the Packers secured a spot in the postseason with a victory over the Saints on Monday Night.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

College Gameday Gives BYU/Colorado Predictions For 2024 Alamo Bowl

ESPN's pregame show weighed in on the All-Big 12 bowl clash in San Antonio.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Barrett Hayton Pulls Utah To Within One Of Dallas

After an eventful first period in which the Utah Hockey Club and Dallas Stars traded goals, Utah fell flat in the second period, being severely outshot, and allowing Dallas to build a 3-1 lead.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Texas Longhorns Transfer Tausili Akana Commits To BYU Football