On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Signee AJ Dybantsa Nominated For USA Basketball Athlete Of The Year

Dec 23, 2024, 12:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – AJ Dybantsa is one of five players in the running for Team USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year.

The 6-foot-9 BYU signee was nominated after helping Team USA win the FIBA U17 World Cup in July. He scored 14 points in Team USA’s blowout victory over Turkey in the gold medal game.

AJ Dybantsa nominated for 2024 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year

Dybantsa’s competition for Male Athlete of the Year is some of the best basketball players in the world.

Along with Dybantsa, Team USA nominated NBA superstars Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, Dybantsa’s favorite player. Mikel Brown Jr. from the Team USA U18 team rounds out the five-player nominations.

Curry, Durant, and James were part of Team USA’s Gold Medal run at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Durant has won the Male Athlete of the Year award three times, and James won it in 2012. Curry has never been named Male Athlete of the Year by Team USA.

After publicly announcing his commitment to BYU earlier this month, Dybantsa told the Stephen A. Smith Show that he has a goal to play for Team USA in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The previous two winners of the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year award have come from the U17 squad: Koa Peat last year and Cooper Flagg in 2022.

Along with votes from players, coaches, administrators, and the media, fans can vote on the Team USA athletes of the year. Fans are permitted to vote once per day.

Jimmer Fredette is up for Team USA 3×3 Male Athlete of the Year

Another 2024 Team USA basketball award category is 3×3 Male Athlete of the Year.

Former BYU legend Jimmer Fredette is one of the candidates. Fredette saw his run in Paris cut short due to an adductor injury that tore two different ligaments. He suffered the injury in Team USA’s second game of pool play.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Colorado In Alamo Bowl

The Alamo Bowl: It's in the game!

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tale Of The Tape: How BYU, Colorado Stack Up Ahead Of Alamo Bowl

Taking a look at how the two Big 12 programs stack up against one another entering the Alamo Bowl.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Endures Another Poor Second Period In Loss To Dallas Stars

Despite a great first period and a valiant comeback effort in the third, the Utah Hockey Club was yet again plagued by a poor performance in the second which resulted in another loss to the Dallas Stars.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Love Leads Packers To Playoff Birth With Monday Night Win

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love and the Packers secured a spot in the postseason with a victory over the Saints on Monday Night.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

College Gameday Gives BYU/Colorado Predictions For 2024 Alamo Bowl

ESPN's pregame show weighed in on the All-Big 12 bowl clash in San Antonio.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Barrett Hayton Pulls Utah To Within One Of Dallas

After an eventful first period in which the Utah Hockey Club and Dallas Stars traded goals, Utah fell flat in the second period, being severely outshot, and allowing Dallas to build a 3-1 lead.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

BYU Signee AJ Dybantsa Nominated For USA Basketball Athlete Of The Year