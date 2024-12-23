How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football Vs. Colorado Buffaloes

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Considered by many to be the top-rated bowl game outside of the CFP, the BYU Cougars are set to face the Colorado Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl.

No. 17 BYU (10-2, 7-2) kicks off against No. 23 Colorado (9-3, 7-2) at the Alamodome on Saturday, December 28. The game starts at 5:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

The 2024 #ValeroAlamoBowl is set! #17 @BYUfootball vs #23 @CUBuffsFootball 📅: Saturday, December 28

⏰: 6:30PM CT

📺: ABC

📍: Alamodome | San Antonio, TX pic.twitter.com/apL12ifGHN — Valero Alamo Bowl (@valeroalamobowl) December 8, 2024

“The Valero Alamo Bowl is one of the premier bowl games in the country, and we are excited to be selected to come to San Antonio for this nationally ranked matchup,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “Coach Deion Sanders has done a tremendous job with his program and has an extremely talented team with some of the best players in the entire country. We are looking forward to a great game and great bowl experience for our team and our fans.”

No. 17 BYU Cougars @ No. 23 Colorado Buffaloes

BYU and Colorado collide for the 13th time as the Cougars trail 3-8-1 in the series. It has been 36 years since they last played in the 1988 Freedom Bowl. Ty Detmer spearheaded a come-from-behind, 20-17 BYU win.

Alamo Bowl gonna Alamo Bowl again.#ValeroAlamoBowl pic.twitter.com/ARSrxL7QWd — Valero Alamo Bowl (@valeroalamobowl) December 17, 2024

The Cougars travel to Boulder for a Big 12 matchup in 2025.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Arizona State will be broadcast on ABC. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Taylor McGregor are on the call. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ABC

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended pregame coverage from San Antonio, Texas, on KSL NewsRadio begins at 2 p.m. MT.

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Colorado recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24