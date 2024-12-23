Holiday food giveaway aids Utah families in need with Christmas dinner

It is part of the 29th year Crossroads Urban Center has been teaming up with Rowland Hall School to make a positive difference around the holidays.

The need is great this time of year.

Throughout Monday morning, even with the rain, there was a steady flow of people and cars that were filled with bags of food for Christmas.

Erika Gee, community involvement director at Crossroads Urban Center, said her goal is to help lighten the load.

“We know that people are struggling financially year-round, and during the holidays, there tends to be a little bit more pressure for people; whether that’s to meet standards of providing presents and having a home-cooked meal, or, you know, all the stress that does come with the holidays,” Gee said.

According to her, some families are returning, while others who said they have never needed assistance before are coming out for the first time.

“There’s pies and apples,” said Gracie, a volunteer.

Food for 1,000 households is going out the Monday before Christmas.

“This is the fun part, yeah!” said Steven Pagoaga, a volunteer.

Bags are filled with pies, turkey, potatoes, plus all the trimmings — everything a family needs for a holiday meal.

Volunteers like Pagoaga have been coming back year after year teaching young volunteers the gift of giving.

“It’s the holiday season. We’re just interested in supporting the community and teaching the kids that that’s an important part of being a good citizen,” Pagoaga said.

Holiday bags were on a first-come-first-serve basis, and the Crossroads planned to be outside Rowland Hall School until 1 p.m. Monday or until supplies last.