On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Holiday food giveaway aids Utah families in need with Christmas dinner

Dec 23, 2024, 2:44 PM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday, dozens of Christmas baskets went out to individuals and families in need in Salt Lake City.

It is part of the 29th year Crossroads Urban Center has been teaming up with Rowland Hall School to make a positive difference around the holidays.

The need is great this time of year.

Throughout Monday morning, even with the rain, there was a steady flow of people and cars that were filled with bags of food for Christmas.  

Erika Gee, community involvement director at Crossroads Urban Center, said her goal is to help lighten the load.

“We know that people are struggling financially year-round, and during the holidays, there tends to be a little bit more pressure for people; whether that’s to meet standards of providing presents and having a home-cooked meal, or, you know, all the stress that does come with the holidays,” Gee said.

According to her, some families are returning, while others who said they have never needed assistance before are coming out for the first time. 

“There’s pies and apples,” said Gracie, a volunteer.

Food for 1,000 households is going out the Monday before Christmas.

“This is the fun part, yeah!” said Steven Pagoaga, a volunteer. 

Bags are filled with pies, turkey, potatoes, plus all the trimmings — everything a family needs for a holiday meal.

Volunteers like Pagoaga have been coming back year after year teaching young volunteers the gift of giving.

“It’s the holiday season. We’re just interested in supporting the community and teaching the kids that that’s an important part of being a good citizen,” Pagoaga said.

Holiday bags were on a first-come-first-serve basis, and the Crossroads planned to be outside Rowland Hall School until 1 p.m. Monday or until supplies last.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Glen Arbor Street residents pass Christmas lights and decorations along the street, nicknamed "Chri...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Who gets a white Christmas? Incoming storm deliver snow in Utah

A small storm is forecast to join Santa on his route, passing through the state between late Christmas Eve and early Christmas Day.

1 hour ago

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

Alton Barnhart

Eight DUI arrests in four days, SLCPD says

From Friday morning through Tuesday morning, eight people have been arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. 

3 hours ago

FILE (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Alton Barnhart

Investigation underway after body found near Interstate 215

A body was found Sunday morning near 1600 W. on eastbound Interstate 215, according to Utah Highway Patrol. 

4 hours ago

(FILE) - The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office and Jail in Heber City is pictured on Friday, March 12...

Alton Barnhart

Man arrested in fatal road rage shooting at Jordanelle State Park, police say

A man linked to the fatal shooting at Jordanelle State Park back in September was arrested on Monday, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

5 hours ago

Riverdale Mayor Braden Mitchell and Santa Claus at the announcement on Monday of the planned openin...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

‘We’re super excited’: Trader Joe’s to open store in Riverdale

Riverdale, a regional commercial hub, will be getting a Trader Joe's, city leaders announced Monday.

6 hours ago

Santa made an appearance, greeting travelers at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday,...

Emma Benson

Holiday spirit alive and well at Salt Lake International Airport as travel rush underway

The holiday travel rush is underway, as folks are hitting the roads and skies. AAA expects nearly 120 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more this holiday.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Holiday food giveaway aids Utah families in need with Christmas dinner