On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Alamo Bowl Against Colorado

Dec 23, 2024, 2:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The final BYU football depth chart of the 2024 season is out.

No. 17 BYU takes on No. 23 Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. Saturday will be the first meeting between the two programs since the 1988 Freedom Bowl. Next season, they will play in a Big 12 Conference game at Folsom Field in Boulder.

BYU enters the game with a 10-2 overall record, while Colorado is looking for a double-digit win season. They enter the matchup at 9-3.

 

BYU football depth chart entering the Alamo Bowl against Colorado

Here’s the final depth chart of the 2024 season. There were notable changes, primarily caused by the Transfer Portal movement since the portal opened on December 9.

Previous BYU depth charts for the 2024 season

Southern Illinois | at SMU | at Wyoming | Kansas State | at Baylor | Arizona | Oklahoma State | at UCF | at Utah | Kansas | at Arizona State | Houston

BYU’s starter at right tackle

Going into the Alamo Bowl, BYU has Weylin Lapuaho listed as the starter at right tackle. The standout performer at guard stepped in at tackle in the regular season finale against Houston. It was the first time Lapuaho played the tackle position.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said they have other options at tackle besides Lapuaho, but he didn’t divulge what those options might be.

The Cougars had to turn to Lapuaho due to injuries with Brayden Keim and Isaiah Jatta.

With Jatta out, Jake Eichorn, a former Weber State transfer, is BYU’s second-team left tackle after First-Team All-Big 12 performer Caleb Etienne.

Starter at Strong Safety

With starting safety Crew Wakley in the transfer portal, BYU has a new starter at strong safety. That’s Raider Damuni.

Damuni started at strong safety against Arizona State when Wakley was battling an injury. The former Timpview High star has recorded 24 tackles this season.

Backup at running back

Senior Hinckley Folau Ropati was sidelined with an injury against Houston, and he remains off the depth chart after entering the bowl game against Colorado.

Ropati was the primary backup this season after starter LJ Martin.

After Martin, this week is true freshman Sione I. Moa, followed by Enoch Nawahine and Pokai Haunga.

Subtle changes along the defensive line

BYU removed David Latu from the depth chart after he entered the Transfer Portal. He was the third-string nose this season. BYU will play John Nelson and Joshua Singh in the bowl game.

Blake Mangelson remains the starter at the tackle spot, while John Taumoepeau is promoted to the second string, with JUCO transfer Sani Tuala at the third string.

Luke To’omalatai, who appeared in eight games this season (including the Houston game), is not on the depth chart.

Long Snapper

As Dalton Riggs continues navigating the transfer portal, Cannon Skidmore will start at the long snapper spot for BYU against Colorado. Skidmore has appeared in eight games this season and was one of the highest-rated long snappers in the class of 2024.

Behind Skidmore is backup punter Landon Rehkow.

Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff

Gerry Bohanon

Running Back

LJ Martin

Sione I. Moa

-OR- Enoch Nawahine

-OR- Pokai Haunga

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

Parker Kingston

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

Cody Hagen

Wide Receiver

Keelan Marion

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Tight End

Mata’ava Ta’ase

-OR- Ray Paulo

-OR- Keanu Hill

Ryner Swanson

Left Tackle

Caleb Etienne

Jake Eichorn

Left Guard

Austin Leausa

Bruce Mitchell

Center

Connor Pay

Bruce Mitchell

-OR- Sonny Makasini

Right Guard

Bruce Mitchell

-OR- Sonny Makasini

Right Tackle

Weylin Lapuaho

Austin Leausa

Defensive End

Tyler Batty

Bodie Schoonover

-OR- Viliami Po’uha

Nose

John Nelson

Joshua Singh

Tackle

Blake Mangelson

John Taumoepeau

Sani Tuala

Outside Edge

Logan Lutui

-OR- Isaiah Bagnah

Ephraim Asiata

SAM

Isaiah Glasker

Choe Bryant-Strother

Maika Kaufusi

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Siale Esera

-OR- Sione Moa

ROVER

Jack Kelly

Ace Kaufusi

-OR- Miles Hall

Strong Safety

Raider Damuni

Talan Alfrey

-OR- Ethan Slade

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Tommy Prassas

-OR- Faletau Satuala

Nickel

Jakob Robinson

Jonathan Kabeya

Ethan Slade

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Jayden Dunlap

Cornerback

Marque Collins

-OR- Mory Bamba

Therrian Alexander III

Punter

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Cannon Skidmore

Landon Rehkow

Kick Returner

Keelan Marion

Parker Kingston

Punter Returner

Parker Kingston

Chase Roberts

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Reportedly Lands Michigan OT Andrew Gentry

PROVO, Utah – The third time is the charm for BYU football in their pursuit of Andrew Gentry. BYU picked up a transfer portal commitment from the 6-foot-7, 327-pound offensive tackle, according to reports from 247Sports and On3. Ex-Michigan offensive tackle Andrew Gentry is expected to transfer to BYU, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @cbssports/@247sports. […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Colorado In Alamo Bowl

The Alamo Bowl: It's in the game!

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tale Of The Tape: How BYU, Colorado Stack Up Ahead Of Alamo Bowl

Taking a look at how the two Big 12 programs stack up against one another entering the Alamo Bowl.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Endures Another Poor Second Period In Loss To Dallas Stars

Despite a great first period and a valiant comeback effort in the third, the Utah Hockey Club was yet again plagued by a poor performance in the second which resulted in another loss to the Dallas Stars.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Love Leads Packers To Playoff Birth With Monday Night Win

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love and the Packers secured a spot in the postseason with a victory over the Saints on Monday Night.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

College Gameday Gives BYU/Colorado Predictions For 2024 Alamo Bowl

ESPN's pregame show weighed in on the All-Big 12 bowl clash in San Antonio.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Alamo Bowl Against Colorado