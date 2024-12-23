BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Alamo Bowl Against Colorado

PROVO, Utah – The final BYU football depth chart of the 2024 season is out.

No. 17 BYU takes on No. 23 Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. Saturday will be the first meeting between the two programs since the 1988 Freedom Bowl. Next season, they will play in a Big 12 Conference game at Folsom Field in Boulder.

BYU enters the game with a 10-2 overall record, while Colorado is looking for a double-digit win season. They enter the matchup at 9-3.

BYU football’s depth chart for the 2024 Alamo Bowl against Colorado. pic.twitter.com/fp4t3vo2lm — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 23, 2024

BYU football depth chart entering the Alamo Bowl against Colorado

Here’s the final depth chart of the 2024 season. There were notable changes, primarily caused by the Transfer Portal movement since the portal opened on December 9.

Previous BYU depth charts for the 2024 season

Southern Illinois | at SMU | at Wyoming | Kansas State | at Baylor | Arizona | Oklahoma State | at UCF | at Utah | Kansas | at Arizona State | Houston

BYU’s starter at right tackle

Going into the Alamo Bowl, BYU has Weylin Lapuaho listed as the starter at right tackle. The standout performer at guard stepped in at tackle in the regular season finale against Houston. It was the first time Lapuaho played the tackle position.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said they have other options at tackle besides Lapuaho, but he didn’t divulge what those options might be.

The Cougars had to turn to Lapuaho due to injuries with Brayden Keim and Isaiah Jatta.

With Jatta out, Jake Eichorn, a former Weber State transfer, is BYU’s second-team left tackle after First-Team All-Big 12 performer Caleb Etienne.

Starter at Strong Safety

With starting safety Crew Wakley in the transfer portal, BYU has a new starter at strong safety. That’s Raider Damuni.

Damuni started at strong safety against Arizona State when Wakley was battling an injury. The former Timpview High star has recorded 24 tackles this season.

Backup at running back

Senior Hinckley Folau Ropati was sidelined with an injury against Houston, and he remains off the depth chart after entering the bowl game against Colorado.

Ropati was the primary backup this season after starter LJ Martin.

After Martin, this week is true freshman Sione I. Moa, followed by Enoch Nawahine and Pokai Haunga.

Subtle changes along the defensive line

BYU removed David Latu from the depth chart after he entered the Transfer Portal. He was the third-string nose this season. BYU will play John Nelson and Joshua Singh in the bowl game.

Blake Mangelson remains the starter at the tackle spot, while John Taumoepeau is promoted to the second string, with JUCO transfer Sani Tuala at the third string.

Luke To’omalatai, who appeared in eight games this season (including the Houston game), is not on the depth chart.

Long Snapper

As Dalton Riggs continues navigating the transfer portal, Cannon Skidmore will start at the long snapper spot for BYU against Colorado. Skidmore has appeared in eight games this season and was one of the highest-rated long snappers in the class of 2024.

Behind Skidmore is backup punter Landon Rehkow.

Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff

Gerry Bohanon

Running Back

LJ Martin

Sione I. Moa

-OR- Enoch Nawahine

-OR- Pokai Haunga

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

Parker Kingston

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

Cody Hagen

Wide Receiver

Keelan Marion

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Tight End

Mata’ava Ta’ase

-OR- Ray Paulo

-OR- Keanu Hill

Ryner Swanson

Left Tackle

Caleb Etienne

Jake Eichorn

Left Guard

Austin Leausa

Bruce Mitchell

Center

Connor Pay

Bruce Mitchell

-OR- Sonny Makasini

Right Guard

Bruce Mitchell

-OR- Sonny Makasini

Right Tackle

Weylin Lapuaho

Austin Leausa

Defensive End

Tyler Batty

Bodie Schoonover

-OR- Viliami Po’uha

Nose

John Nelson

Joshua Singh

Tackle

Blake Mangelson

John Taumoepeau

Sani Tuala

Outside Edge

Logan Lutui

-OR- Isaiah Bagnah

Ephraim Asiata

SAM

Isaiah Glasker

Choe Bryant-Strother

Maika Kaufusi

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Siale Esera

-OR- Sione Moa

ROVER

Jack Kelly

Ace Kaufusi

-OR- Miles Hall

Strong Safety

Raider Damuni

Talan Alfrey

-OR- Ethan Slade

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Tommy Prassas

-OR- Faletau Satuala

Nickel

Jakob Robinson

Jonathan Kabeya

Ethan Slade

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Jayden Dunlap

Cornerback

Marque Collins

-OR- Mory Bamba

Therrian Alexander III

Punter

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Cannon Skidmore

Landon Rehkow

Kick Returner

Keelan Marion

Parker Kingston

Punter Returner

Parker Kingston

Chase Roberts

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper