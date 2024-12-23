BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Alamo Bowl Against Colorado
Dec 23, 2024, 2:29 PM
PROVO, Utah – The final BYU football depth chart of the 2024 season is out.
No. 17 BYU takes on No. 23 Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. Saturday will be the first meeting between the two programs since the 1988 Freedom Bowl. Next season, they will play in a Big 12 Conference game at Folsom Field in Boulder.
BYU enters the game with a 10-2 overall record, while Colorado is looking for a double-digit win season. They enter the matchup at 9-3.
BYU football’s depth chart for the 2024 Alamo Bowl against Colorado. pic.twitter.com/fp4t3vo2lm
BYU football depth chart entering the Alamo Bowl against Colorado
Here’s the final depth chart of the 2024 season. There were notable changes, primarily caused by the Transfer Portal movement since the portal opened on December 9.
Previous BYU depth charts for the 2024 season
Southern Illinois | at SMU | at Wyoming | Kansas State | at Baylor | Arizona | Oklahoma State | at UCF | at Utah | Kansas | at Arizona State | Houston
BYU’s starter at right tackle
Going into the Alamo Bowl, BYU has Weylin Lapuaho listed as the starter at right tackle. The standout performer at guard stepped in at tackle in the regular season finale against Houston. It was the first time Lapuaho played the tackle position.
BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said they have other options at tackle besides Lapuaho, but he didn’t divulge what those options might be.
The Cougars had to turn to Lapuaho due to injuries with Brayden Keim and Isaiah Jatta.
With Jatta out, Jake Eichorn, a former Weber State transfer, is BYU’s second-team left tackle after First-Team All-Big 12 performer Caleb Etienne.
Starter at Strong Safety
With starting safety Crew Wakley in the transfer portal, BYU has a new starter at strong safety. That’s Raider Damuni.
Damuni started at strong safety against Arizona State when Wakley was battling an injury. The former Timpview High star has recorded 24 tackles this season.
Backup at running back
Senior Hinckley Folau Ropati was sidelined with an injury against Houston, and he remains off the depth chart after entering the bowl game against Colorado.
Ropati was the primary backup this season after starter LJ Martin.
After Martin, this week is true freshman Sione I. Moa, followed by Enoch Nawahine and Pokai Haunga.
Subtle changes along the defensive line
BYU removed David Latu from the depth chart after he entered the Transfer Portal. He was the third-string nose this season. BYU will play John Nelson and Joshua Singh in the bowl game.
Blake Mangelson remains the starter at the tackle spot, while John Taumoepeau is promoted to the second string, with JUCO transfer Sani Tuala at the third string.
Luke To’omalatai, who appeared in eight games this season (including the Houston game), is not on the depth chart.
Long Snapper
As Dalton Riggs continues navigating the transfer portal, Cannon Skidmore will start at the long snapper spot for BYU against Colorado. Skidmore has appeared in eight games this season and was one of the highest-rated long snappers in the class of 2024.
Behind Skidmore is backup punter Landon Rehkow.
Quarterback
Jake Retzlaff
Gerry Bohanon
Running Back
LJ Martin
Sione I. Moa
-OR- Enoch Nawahine
-OR- Pokai Haunga
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
Parker Kingston
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
Cody Hagen
Wide Receiver
Keelan Marion
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Tight End
Mata’ava Ta’ase
-OR- Ray Paulo
-OR- Keanu Hill
Ryner Swanson
Left Tackle
Caleb Etienne
Jake Eichorn
Left Guard
Austin Leausa
Bruce Mitchell
Center
Connor Pay
Bruce Mitchell
-OR- Sonny Makasini
Right Guard
Bruce Mitchell
-OR- Sonny Makasini
Right Tackle
Weylin Lapuaho
Austin Leausa
Defensive End
Tyler Batty
Bodie Schoonover
-OR- Viliami Po’uha
Nose
John Nelson
Joshua Singh
Tackle
Blake Mangelson
John Taumoepeau
Sani Tuala
Outside Edge
Logan Lutui
-OR- Isaiah Bagnah
Ephraim Asiata
SAM
Isaiah Glasker
Choe Bryant-Strother
Maika Kaufusi
MACK
Harrison Taggart
Siale Esera
-OR- Sione Moa
ROVER
Jack Kelly
Ace Kaufusi
-OR- Miles Hall
Strong Safety
Raider Damuni
Talan Alfrey
-OR- Ethan Slade
Free Safety
Tanner Wall
Tommy Prassas
-OR- Faletau Satuala
Nickel
Jakob Robinson
Jonathan Kabeya
Ethan Slade
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Jayden Dunlap
Cornerback
Marque Collins
-OR- Mory Bamba
Therrian Alexander III
Punter
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Cannon Skidmore
Landon Rehkow
Kick Returner
Keelan Marion
Parker Kingston
Punter Returner
Parker Kingston
Chase Roberts
