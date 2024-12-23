On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Dreaming of a white Christmas in SLC? Meteorologist says maybe

Dec 23, 2024, 4:00 PM

A dog walker makes their way through the snow storm in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024...

A dog walker makes their way through the snow storm in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Becky Bruce's Profile Picture

BY BECKY BRUCE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas this year, you may want to take a drive. Your odds will be slightly better if you head south of Salt Lake City, toward Beaver or Cedar City.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said a weak storm system will move into Utah starting Christmas Eve night. But it is weakening and splitting off as it moves, which creates some uncertainty about its exact track.

“Highs are mild, upper 40s. That tells you how weak the storm system is,” Johnson said Monday. “Our chances are not looking very high (in Salt Lake City) for a white Christmas, but we can’t rule out a dusting.”

On the Wasatch Front, Johnson said you improve your odds as you rise in elevation from the valley floor. In other words, that dusting’s much more likely on the benches.

“Better snow chances for a white Christmas, waking up early Christmas morning — that would likely be central and south-central Utah,” Johnson said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

Glen Arbor Street residents pass Christmas lights and decorations along the street, nicknamed "Chri...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Who gets a white Christmas? Incoming storm deliver snow in Utah

A small storm is forecast to join Santa on his route, passing through the state between late Christmas Eve and early Christmas Day.

1 hour ago

A dog walker makes their way through the snow storm in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024...

Becky Bruce

Dreaming of a white Christmas in SLC? Meteorologist says maybe

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas this year, you may want to take a drive. Your odds will be slightly better if you head south of Salt Lake City, toward Beaver or Cedar City.

20 hours ago

A dry Dimple Dell Regional Park on Dec. 19, 2024, as Christmas quickly approaches....

Andrew Adams

Mild, dry weather brings mixed reviews less than a week before Christmas

There are just six days until Christmas, but it's still feeling and looking like fall.

5 days ago

mom and child sled in utah snow...

Simone Seikaly

Light snow expected in mountains across northern Utah

A winter storm could bring snow to portions of northern Utah mountains over the next 24 hours. However, not much accumulation is expected.

8 days ago

an avalanche over steep ground and trees...

Jacob Freeman

Dangerous avalanche conditions exist in northern Utah, warning issued

The Utah Avalanche Center issued a warning Saturday for dangerous avalanche conditions throughout northern Utah and southeastern Idaho.

10 days ago

A small storm dusted American Fork Canyon with snow on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL New...

Jacob Freeman

Up to a foot of snow coming to parts of northern Utah, NWS says

After a Friday morning storm brought a couple of inches of much-needed snow to parts of Utah, the National Weather Service said there's more to come Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Dreaming of a white Christmas in SLC? Meteorologist says maybe