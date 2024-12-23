Dreaming of a white Christmas in SLC? Meteorologist says maybe

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas this year, you may want to take a drive. Your odds will be slightly better if you head south of Salt Lake City, toward Beaver or Cedar City.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said a weak storm system will move into Utah starting Christmas Eve night. But it is weakening and splitting off as it moves, which creates some uncertainty about its exact track.

“Highs are mild, upper 40s. That tells you how weak the storm system is,” Johnson said Monday. “Our chances are not looking very high (in Salt Lake City) for a white Christmas, but we can’t rule out a dusting.”

On the Wasatch Front, Johnson said you improve your odds as you rise in elevation from the valley floor. In other words, that dusting’s much more likely on the benches.

“Better snow chances for a white Christmas, waking up early Christmas morning — that would likely be central and south-central Utah,” Johnson said.