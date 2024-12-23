23 shops, restaurants that will be open for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Many businesses close for Christmas Eve, but fast-food chains and big-box retailers aren’t your only options for last-minute presents and tasty food.
Even during the holiday, there are opportunities to support local businesses. National chains will also be serving customers. Below are 23 Utah shops and restaurants that will open their doors on Christmas or Christmas Eve. Please note that for restaurants, calling ahead to make sure a table is available is generally recommended.
Shops
This charming shop is filled with “gently loved books.”
Hours: Dec. 24: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; closed on Christmas
Location: 2 N. Main St., Bountiful
A Pagan shop where you can buy last-minute unique gifts.
Hours: Dec. 24: Noon- 4 p.m.; closed on Christmas.
Location: 3834 Main St., South Salt Lake
This shop sells stylish decor and accessories, in addition to larger pieces of furniture.
Hours: Dec. 24: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.; closed on Christmas
Location: 213 E. Broadway, Salt Lake City
Graywhale is a one-stop-shop for everything related to music, movies and TV.
Hours: Dec. 24: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas
Locations: Salt Lake City, Taylorsville, Sandy and Ogden
This shop sells a wide variety of guitars and drums, in addition to other musical items.
Hours: Dec. 24: until 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas
Location: 10470 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan
Harmons doesn’t only carry groceries. They also offer an assortment of local goods, both edible and not.
Hours: Dec. 24: until 7 p.m.; closed on Christmas
Locations: All Utah locations
New, rare, and collectible books can be found on the shelves of this bookstore.
Hours: Dec. 24: from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.; closed on Christmas
Location: 268 S. 200 East, Salt Lake City
This cozy shop is home to a wide selection of books, including many written by local authors.
Hours: Dec. 24: until 5 p.m.; closed on Christmas
Location: 1511 S. 1500 East, Salt Lake City
This Utah chain offers groceries and other items.
Hours: Dec. 24 and 25: Vary by location, most open until at least 3 p.m.
Locations throughout Utah
These stores are packed with everything you need to enjoy the outdoors.
Hours: Dec. 24: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed on Christmas
Locations: Salt Lake City, American Fork and Ogden
This chain of convenience stores will keep its doors open during the holiday, although the pharmacy counter will be closed.
Hours: Dec. 24 and 25: Normal store hours, which vary by location
Locations: All locations in Utah
This store contains used and new books, in addition to games and other fun items.
Hours: Dec. 24: until 5 p.m.; closed on Christmas
Location: 607 Trolley Square, Salt Lake City
Restaurants
This restaurant serves New American dishes made with local ingredients.
Hours: Dec. 24: until 8 p.m.; closed on Christmas
Location: 202 S. Main St., Salt Lake City
The chefs at this national restaurant chain prepare Japanese food right at your table.
Hours: Dec. 24: 3-9 p.m.; Dec. 25: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.
Location: 165 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City
The Park City location of Blue Iguana will be serving up its Mexican dishes on Christmas Eve day.
Hours: Dec. 24: 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; closed on Christmas
Location: 255 Main St., Park City
This restaurant sells pho, noodles, salads, wraps and sandwiches.
Hours: Dec. 24: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.; closed on Christmas
Location: 5642 W. 7800 South, West Jordan
Trio’s three locations will all be dishing up their contemporary Italian dishes.
Hours: Dec. 24: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.; closed on Christmas
Locations: Salt Lake City, Cottonwood Heights and Park City
This restaurant serves classic American dishes.
Hours: Dec. 24 and 25: 5-10 p.m.
Location: 201 Heber Ave., Park City
This local restaurant specializes in dishes made with sustainable seafood.
Hours: Dec. 24: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; closed on Christmas
Location: 279 E. 300 South, Salt Lake City
This national chain serves up pancakes and other breakfast foods 24-7, even during the holidays.
Hours: Dec. 24 and 25: 24-7
All locations
Little America’s Lucky H Bar & Grille will serve a special Christmas buffet.
Hours: Dec. 24: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dec. 25: 8 a.m-2 p.m. and 3-8 p.m.
Location: 500 Main St., Salt Lake City
This local restaurant and bar serves up sushi and other Japanese meals.
Hours: Dec. 24: until 9 p.m.; closed on Christmas
Locations: Lehi, Midvale, Salt Lake City and South Jordan