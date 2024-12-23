On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

23 shops, restaurants that will be open for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in Utah

Dec 23, 2024, 4:25 PM | Updated: 6:59 pm

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - DECEMBER 22: Shoppers pass near a Christmas tree display at the Von Maur sto...

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - DECEMBER 22: Shoppers pass near a Christmas tree display at the Von Maur store at the Oxmoor Mall on December 22, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY NATALIE CROFTS, KSL.COM CONTRIBUTOR


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Many businesses close for Christmas Eve, but fast-food chains and big-box retailers aren’t your only options for last-minute presents and tasty food.

Related: What’s open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2024

Even during the holiday, there are opportunities to support local businesses. National chains will also be serving customers. Below are 23 Utah shops and restaurants that will open their doors on Christmas or Christmas Eve. Please note that for restaurants, calling ahead to make sure a table is available is generally recommended.

If you know of any other favorite shops that will be open, please share them in the comment section.

Shops

The Book Garden

This charming shop is filled with “gently loved books.”

Hours: Dec. 24: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; closed on Christmas

Location: 2 N. Main St., Bountiful

Crone’s Hollow

A Pagan shop where you can buy last-minute unique gifts.

Hours: Dec. 24: Noon- 4 p.m.; closed on Christmas.

Location: 3834 Main St., South Salt Lake

Dara Modern

This shop sells stylish decor and accessories, in addition to larger pieces of furniture.

Hours: Dec. 24: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.; closed on Christmas

Location: 213 E. Broadway, Salt Lake City

Graywhale

Graywhale is a one-stop-shop for everything related to music, movies and TV.

Hours: Dec. 24: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas

Locations: Salt Lake City, Taylorsville, Sandy and Ogden

Guitars & More

This shop sells a wide variety of guitars and drums, in addition to other musical items.

Hours: Dec. 24: until 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas

Location: 10470 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan

Harmons

Harmons doesn’t only carry groceries. They also offer an assortment of local goods, both edible and not.

Hours: Dec. 24: until 7 p.m.; closed on Christmas

Locations: All Utah locations

Ken Sanders Rare Books

New, rare, and collectible books can be found on the shelves of this bookstore.

Hours: Dec. 24: from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.; closed on Christmas

Location: 268 S. 200 East, Salt Lake City

The King’s English

This cozy shop is home to a wide selection of books, including many written by local authors.

Hours: Dec. 24: until 5 p.m.; closed on Christmas

Location: 1511 S. 1500 East, Salt Lake City

Rancho Markets

This Utah chain offers groceries and other items.

Hours: Dec. 24 and 25: Vary by location, most open until at least 3 p.m.

Locations throughout Utah

Recreation Outlet

These stores are packed with everything you need to enjoy the outdoors.

Hours: Dec. 24: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed on Christmas

Locations: Salt Lake City, American Fork and Ogden

Walgreens

This chain of convenience stores will keep its doors open during the holiday, although the pharmacy counter will be closed.

Hours: Dec. 24 and 25: Normal store hours, which vary by location

Locations: All locations in Utah

Weller Book Works

This store contains used and new books, in addition to games and other fun items.

Hours: Dec. 24: until 5 p.m.; closed on Christmas

Location: 607 Trolley Square, Salt Lake City

Restaurants

Bambara

This restaurant serves New American dishes made with local ingredients.

Hours: Dec. 24: until 8 p.m.; closed on Christmas

Location: 202 S. Main St., Salt Lake City

Benihana

The chefs at this national restaurant chain prepare Japanese food right at your table.

Hours: Dec. 24: 3-9 p.m.; Dec. 25: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.

Location: 165 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City

Blue Iguana

The Park City location of Blue Iguana will be serving up its Mexican dishes on Christmas Eve day.

Hours: Dec. 24: 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; closed on Christmas

Location: 255 Main St., Park City

Cafe Trang Bistro

This restaurant sells pho, noodles, salads, wraps and sandwiches.

Hours: Dec. 24: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.; closed on Christmas

Location: 5642 W. 7800 South, West Jordan

Cafe Trio

Trio’s three locations will all be dishing up their contemporary Italian dishes.

Hours: Dec. 24: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.; closed on Christmas

Locations: Salt Lake City, Cottonwood Heights and Park City

Coal and Lumber

This restaurant serves classic American dishes.

Hours: Dec. 24 and 25: 5-10 p.m.

Location: 201 Heber Ave., Park City

Current Fish & Oyster

This local restaurant specializes in dishes made with sustainable seafood.

Hours: Dec. 24: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; closed on Christmas

Location: 279 E. 300 South, Salt Lake City

IHOP

This national chain serves up pancakes and other breakfast foods 24-7, even during the holidays.

Hours: Dec. 24 and 25: 24-7

All locations

Little America

Little America’s Lucky H Bar & Grille will serve a special Christmas buffet.

Hours: Dec. 24: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dec. 25: 8 a.m-2 p.m. and 3-8 p.m.

Location: 500 Main St., Salt Lake City

Tsunami

This local restaurant and bar serves up sushi and other Japanese meals.

Hours: Dec. 24: until 9 p.m.; closed on Christmas

Locations: Lehi, Midvale, Salt Lake City and South Jordan

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

FILE (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)...

Matt Gephardt

Did you splurge this month? It may end up dinging your credit

All the shopping you did this month may have a bigger impact on your finances than just having to budget for all the money you spent. It could also hurt your credit score.

14 hours ago

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - DECEMBER 22: Shoppers pass near a Christmas tree display at the Von Maur sto...

Natalie Crofts, KSL.com Contributor

23 shops, restaurants that will be open for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in Utah

Many businesses close for Christmas Eve, but fast-food chains and big-box retailers aren’t your only options for last-minute presents and tasty food.

20 hours ago

The sign at the Redwood Drive-in displaying the last weekend for the Swap Meet....

Brian Carlson

The last weekend for long running Redwood Drive-in Swap Meet

The sun is setting on West Valley City's long running Redwood Swap Meet.

4 days ago

The sign for Big Lots is displayed outside its store on September 09, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Big Lo...

Anne D'Annocenzio, AP Retail Writer

Big Lots conducts going-out-of-business sales after sale of company falls through

Discount chain Big Lots is conducting going-out-of-business sales at its remaining locations after a sale of the company didn’t materialize.

4 days ago

FILE - The list of arrivals at the Salt Lake International Airport just before the Christmas rush o...

Allessandra Harris Gurr, KSL NewsRadio

Holiday travel rush begins at Salt Lake International Airport

With Christmas just around the corner, several travelers are passing through Salt Lake International Airport.

4 days ago

Amazon delivery trucks pass people holding signs and marching during a strike by Teamsters union me...

John Towfighi, CNN

‘Packages and profits over people’: What it’s like to be an Amazon driver and why some are on strike

Amazon delivery drivers are on strike across the US. Those on strike say that 400 packages, long hours and little help are part of a regular day at work.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

23 shops, restaurants that will be open for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in Utah