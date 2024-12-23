On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former JUCO Athletes Granted Extra Year, How Will It Affect BYU and Utah?

Dec 23, 2024, 4:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- The already treacherous current landscape of college athletics just got a little rockier with a waiver that was just extended by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors to all former JUCO athletes.

In a memo that was originally obtained by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the NCAA has granted an additional year of eligibility to athletes across the country who previously competed at non-NCAA schools, such as junior colleges and NAIA programs.

The decision was made by the Board of Directors in an effort to maintain fairness across college sports after Vanderbilt Quarterback Diego Pavia filed an injunction against the NCAA claiming that his junior college career should not count toward his NCAA eligibility. The injunction was granted by a Tennessee federal court and Pavia received his additional year.

Now, thousands of student-athletes across the country have just received the news that their collegiate careers could potentially be extended. While this is great news for those former junior college athletes, a problem is presented for high school recruits whose spots may be taken by players who were just granted an extra year.

While the one-year exception has been granted, the NCAA is exploring changes in its eligibility rules to find a more permanent solution for the current situation.

The Eligibility Waiver And Its Effect On Local Teams

With the waiver being granted to all former junior college athletes, there are members of the teams here in the Beehive State who thought their college careers were over, but now may be returning for another year.

BYU Cougars

BYU players who have been granted an additional playing year include standout WR Darius Lassiter, LT Caleb Etienne, RB Hinckley Ropati, CB Mory Bamba, and TE Ray Paulo.

Utah Utes

There are only two Utes who are eligible for the waiver, they are DT Tevita Fotu and QB Luke Bottari.

To stay up to date on the decisions of the eligible players here locally and to find out if they will be returning for the 2025-2026 season, follow our Big 12 insiders Mitch Harper and Steve Bartle on X.

 

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

RELATED STORIES

What more coverage of the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Colorado In Alamo Bowl

The Alamo Bowl: It's in the game!

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tale Of The Tape: How BYU, Colorado Stack Up Ahead Of Alamo Bowl

Taking a look at how the two Big 12 programs stack up against one another entering the Alamo Bowl.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Endures Another Poor Second Period In Loss To Dallas Stars

Despite a great first period and a valiant comeback effort in the third, the Utah Hockey Club was yet again plagued by a poor performance in the second which resulted in another loss to the Dallas Stars.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Love Leads Packers To Playoff Birth With Monday Night Win

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love and the Packers secured a spot in the postseason with a victory over the Saints on Monday Night.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

College Gameday Gives BYU/Colorado Predictions For 2024 Alamo Bowl

ESPN's pregame show weighed in on the All-Big 12 bowl clash in San Antonio.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Barrett Hayton Pulls Utah To Within One Of Dallas

After an eventful first period in which the Utah Hockey Club and Dallas Stars traded goals, Utah fell flat in the second period, being severely outshot, and allowing Dallas to build a 3-1 lead.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Former JUCO Athletes Granted Extra Year, How Will It Affect BYU and Utah?