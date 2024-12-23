Former JUCO Athletes Granted Extra Year, How Will It Affect BYU and Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY- The already treacherous current landscape of college athletics just got a little rockier with a waiver that was just extended by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors to all former JUCO athletes.

In a memo that was originally obtained by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the NCAA has granted an additional year of eligibility to athletes across the country who previously competed at non-NCAA schools, such as junior colleges and NAIA programs.

NCAA Board votes to appeal the Diego Pavia court ruling but also grants a waiver for junior college players in a similar position as Pavia, paving the way for the extension of the careers of hundreds of former junior college players. pic.twitter.com/D4xluz9fBg — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 23, 2024

The decision was made by the Board of Directors in an effort to maintain fairness across college sports after Vanderbilt Quarterback Diego Pavia filed an injunction against the NCAA claiming that his junior college career should not count toward his NCAA eligibility. The injunction was granted by a Tennessee federal court and Pavia received his additional year.

Now, thousands of student-athletes across the country have just received the news that their collegiate careers could potentially be extended. While this is great news for those former junior college athletes, a problem is presented for high school recruits whose spots may be taken by players who were just granted an extra year.

While the one-year exception has been granted, the NCAA is exploring changes in its eligibility rules to find a more permanent solution for the current situation.

The Eligibility Waiver And Its Effect On Local Teams

With the waiver being granted to all former junior college athletes, there are members of the teams here in the Beehive State who thought their college careers were over, but now may be returning for another year.

BYU Cougars

BYU players who have been granted an additional playing year include standout WR Darius Lassiter, LT Caleb Etienne, RB Hinckley Ropati, CB Mory Bamba, and TE Ray Paulo.

Utah Utes

There are only two Utes who are eligible for the waiver, they are DT Tevita Fotu and QB Luke Bottari.

