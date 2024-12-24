Water main break interrupts Logan water services

LOGAN – A water main break on Monday caused water to spill across Logan roads, interrupting water services for nearby residents.

Joe Hawkes, a Logan city water and wastewater manager, said the leak is near the intersection of 800 North and 200 E.

“Based on our available mapping, the leak is likely on a 60-year-old six-inch waterline,” Hawkes said.

Hawkes said crews are waiting for nearby utilities to be marked before digging and repairing to prevent damage.

Water service near the leak will be interrupted until the repair can be made, which was estimated to be done Monday evening.

“We’re grateful to have employees who are willing to work after-hours, and even on holidays to provide drinking water for Logan City.”

This is a developing story. It may be updated.