On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Rescue Mission of Salt Lake provides Christmas celebration for Utah’s homeless

Dec 23, 2024, 6:03 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – As family and friends gather for Christmas celebrations, the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake is making sure Utah’s homeless have a safe place to feel that holiday spirit.

On Monday, approximately 1,200 unsheltered Utahns were provided a warm holiday meal by volunteers with the mission’s New Life Recovery Program.

The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake provided a warm holiday meal to approximately 1200 unsheltered Utahns by volunteers on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (KSL TV)

“This is us showing our gratitude and humility to help our fellow man,” Donovan Kendal Clark, a program volunteer, said.

According to the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake’s website, 2,876 Utahns experience homelessness each night. Of that, over 83% of them are along the Wasatch Front. During Christmas, volunteer Lyle Swenson said it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and forget about their needs.

The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake said 2,876 Utahns experience homelessness each night. People stand in line at the Salt Lake Rescue Mission on Dec. 23, 2024.(KSL TV)

“These people need your love, they’re not lost, don’t let them think they’re forgotten,” he said.

Like Clark, Swensen once struggled with homelessness and turned to the Rescue Mission for help. He is now working in the New Life Recovery Program as a cook to keep his life on track.

“Being able to see this and see what I’m giving to these people gives me a sense of that I’ve never had before,” Swensen said.

During Monday’s holiday event, unsheltered guests were provided with shoes, clothing, and hygiene kits. They were also given a chance to receive a free haircut, and a gift from Santa. Shuttle vans were provided to transport to other homeless resource centers.

The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake provided free haircuts and clothing to Utah’s homeless population on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (KSL TV)

“You never know someone’s story, you never know what they’re going through, and sometimes you just have to love them, no matter how hard it is. And that’s what this season is about, just loving people,” Swensen said.

For those who could not make it to the mission, outreach teams plan on taking meals and gifts to those living unsheltered in homeless camps in Salt Lake County. For those interested in volunteering, click here.

The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake provided a warm holiday meal by volunteers on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Events & Holidays

Billy Bob Thornton in "Bad Santa." (Dimension Films/Everett Collection via CNN Newsource)...

Dan Heching, CNN

The Santa Awards: Ranking the best Father Christmases ever to grace our screens

Behold, for your festive perusal, some of the most beloved, cherished, and out-there onscreen renditions of dear old Saint Nick.

3 hours ago

Santa made an appearance, greeting travelers at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday,...

Emma Benson

Holiday spirit alive and well at Salt Lake International Airport as travel rush underway

The holiday travel rush is underway, as folks are hitting the roads and skies. AAA expects nearly 120 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more this holiday.

13 hours ago

The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake provided a warm holiday meal to approximately 1200 unsheltered Utah...

Shara Park

Rescue Mission of Salt Lake provides Christmas celebration for Utah’s homeless

As family and friends gather for Christmas celebrations, the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake is making sure Utah’s homeless have a safe place to feel that holiday spirit.

18 hours ago

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - DECEMBER 22: Shoppers pass near a Christmas tree display at the Von Maur sto...

Natalie Crofts, KSL.com Contributor

23 shops, restaurants that will be open for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in Utah

Many businesses close for Christmas Eve, but fast-food chains and big-box retailers aren’t your only options for last-minute presents and tasty food.

20 hours ago

santa with kids on lap...

Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Dress Codes: Why Santa Claus wears a red and white suit

Santa didn’t always wear red, and in fact, his outfits, appearance and height took nearly a century to become the iconic character we recognize today.

2 days ago

Mr. and Mrs. Claus arrive in Vernal by helicopter on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Stay on Santa’s nice list by recycling responsibly this holiday season

Christmas lights no longer working? Not sure if you can recycle tissue paper? Waste Management has all the answers for your post-holiday clean-up.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Rescue Mission of Salt Lake provides Christmas celebration for Utah’s homeless