Rescue Mission of Salt Lake provides Christmas celebration for Utah’s homeless

SALT LAKE CITY – As family and friends gather for Christmas celebrations, the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake is making sure Utah’s homeless have a safe place to feel that holiday spirit.

On Monday, approximately 1,200 unsheltered Utahns were provided a warm holiday meal by volunteers with the mission’s New Life Recovery Program.

“This is us showing our gratitude and humility to help our fellow man,” Donovan Kendal Clark, a program volunteer, said.

According to the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake’s website, 2,876 Utahns experience homelessness each night. Of that, over 83% of them are along the Wasatch Front. During Christmas, volunteer Lyle Swenson said it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and forget about their needs.

“These people need your love, they’re not lost, don’t let them think they’re forgotten,” he said.

Like Clark, Swensen once struggled with homelessness and turned to the Rescue Mission for help. He is now working in the New Life Recovery Program as a cook to keep his life on track.

“Being able to see this and see what I’m giving to these people gives me a sense of that I’ve never had before,” Swensen said.

During Monday’s holiday event, unsheltered guests were provided with shoes, clothing, and hygiene kits. They were also given a chance to receive a free haircut, and a gift from Santa. Shuttle vans were provided to transport to other homeless resource centers.

“You never know someone’s story, you never know what they’re going through, and sometimes you just have to love them, no matter how hard it is. And that’s what this season is about, just loving people,” Swensen said.

For those who could not make it to the mission, outreach teams plan on taking meals and gifts to those living unsheltered in homeless camps in Salt Lake County. For those interested in volunteering, click here.